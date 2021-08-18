Study examines the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Geneva, Switzerland

Whether by past infection or vaccination, the level of protection obtained against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) within a community can be estimated by seroprevalence studies that compare anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels between individuals.

In a paper uploaded to the medRxiv* preprint server, antibodies against both the spike protein and nucleocapsid proteins of SARS-CoV-2 are measured in over 3,000 volunteers, six months following the initiation of the vaccination scheme in Geneva, Switzerland. The data collected allowed the group to estimate the relative proportions of individuals likely to have achieved immunity by either method, as the vaccine would induce the generation of anti-spike antibodies only, while infection produces a plethora of antibodies.

Geneva has had a moderate COVID-19 burden, with 122 cases per 1,000 inhabitants as of August 2021. Previous studies in the region had indicated that as many as one in ten individuals had developed anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies as of summer 2020 before widespread vaccination began.

Study: Seroprevalence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies six months into the vaccination campaign in Geneva, Switzerland. Image Credit: ktsdesign / Shutterstock
Study: Seroprevalence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies six months into the vaccination campaign in Geneva, Switzerland. Image Credit: ktsdesign / Shutterstock

Seroprevalence within the population

The participants were approximately evenly distributed in gender (54.1% female) and age (20.8% under 18, and 13.4% over 65), with 43.2% having at least one vaccine dose at least two weeks before sample collection. 64.4% of individuals tested positive for anti-spike antibodies, while 27% tested positive for anti-nucleocapsid antibodies, with seroprevalence estimates of 66.1% overall and 29.9% from past infection. Seroprevalence was similar between the sexes.

However, a significant disparity was seen between ages, as older adults had a higher seroprevalence rate of 93.1%, while only 20.8% of children aged 0-5 years exhibited anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. When considering antibodies generated by infection, the lowest seroprevalence rate was amongst older adults aged over 75, presumably as these were the first to be vaccinated. The highest rate of past infection was amongst young adults aged 18-24 years.

The group also tracked seroprevalence amongst demographics based on education level, noting that 59.5% of participants aged over 18 were of tertiary level education and 8.1% primary. Amongst the former group, 58.6% reported having received a COVID-19 vaccine. While for the latter group, the figure for COVID-19 vaccination was 49.3%. Potentially reflecting the anti-spike antibody levels detected amongst the participants, with 75.7% of the tertiary level group and 66.5% of the primary level group testing positive, and also in the number of infections likely incurred by the groups, with 25.4 and 26.1% testing positive for nucleocapsid antibodies, respectively. The overall seroprevalence between them was slightly higher within the tertiary level group, though the number by infection was similar.

Confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection cases and estimated seroprevalence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the general population of Geneva, Switzerland, from March 2020 to July 2021
Confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection cases and estimated seroprevalence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the general population of Geneva, Switzerland, from March 2020 to July 2021

The influence of vaccination

Related Stories

The group found that almost three times as many individuals had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 by August 2021 than had been infected by summer 2020, according to reported seroprevalence levels at the time. Young adults and teenagers contributed a large portion to the observed rise. The rates of infection amongst young children and older adults rose comparatively little in this period, reflecting the reported lower risk amongst young children and the administration of vaccines in these groups, respectively.

This study demonstrates the influence of vaccination schemes on protecting the most vulnerable, as groups targeted for vaccination have seen greatly slowed infection rates. The growing disparity between socioeconomic groups in terms of vaccine distribution is also highlighted in this study, though in microcosm compared with global disparity given Geneva's overall relatively wealthy population on a global scale. The authors also call attention to the fact that most younger adults, teenagers, and children lack anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies entirely, having not yet been infected or vaccinated, potentially providing a reservoir of individuals within which SARS-CoV-2 has the chance to mutate.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Michael Greenwood

Written by

Michael Greenwood

Michael graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University with a B.Sc. in Chemistry in 2014, where he majored in organic, inorganic, physical and analytical chemistry. He is currently completing a Ph.D. on the design and production of gold nanoparticles able to act as multimodal anticancer agents, being both drug delivery platforms and radiation dose enhancers.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Greenwood, Michael. (2021, August 18). Study examines the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Geneva, Switzerland. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 18, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210818/Study-examines-the-prevalence-of-SARS-CoV-2-antibodies-in-Geneva-Switzerland.aspx.

  • MLA

    Greenwood, Michael. "Study examines the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Geneva, Switzerland". News-Medical. 18 August 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210818/Study-examines-the-prevalence-of-SARS-CoV-2-antibodies-in-Geneva-Switzerland.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Greenwood, Michael. "Study examines the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Geneva, Switzerland". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210818/Study-examines-the-prevalence-of-SARS-CoV-2-antibodies-in-Geneva-Switzerland.aspx. (accessed August 18, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Greenwood, Michael. 2021. Study examines the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Geneva, Switzerland. News-Medical, viewed 18 August 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210818/Study-examines-the-prevalence-of-SARS-CoV-2-antibodies-in-Geneva-Switzerland.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Natural vs. vaccine-induced COVID-19 immunity
Study shows efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant
Intensity and duration of SARS-CoV-2 immunity may depend on ABO blood group
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
“Herd immunity” not responsible for Sweden’s control of COVID-19, say researchers
New estimate of total immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in Texas
Thai study looks at CoronaVac vaccine vs. natural immunity to SARS-COV-2 variants
Vaccinating previously infected induces more potent antibodies less susceptible to escape from SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 infection more potent than vaccine-elicited ones