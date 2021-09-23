Diabetes drug may help to prolong pregnancy in women with preterm pre-eclampsia

Giving the drug metformin to women diagnosed with preterm pre-eclampsia may help to prolong pregnancy (gestation), finds a study published by The BMJ today.

The findings show that pregnancy was prolonged by a week in the treatment group compared with the no treatment group, but the result was not statistically significant and therefore points to the need for further study.

If confirmed by future research, this could have important benefits for both mother and baby.

Pre-eclampsia is a serious condition thought to be caused by the placenta not developing properly. Preterm pre-eclampsia (between 26-32 weeks' gestation) often leads to early delivery, putting babies at risk of serious disability and death, particularly in low and middle-income countries.

Related Stories

Metformin is usually given to patients with diabetes to help control blood sugar levels, but preliminary studies suggest it could also be a potential treatment for pre-eclampsia.

So researchers in Australia and South Africa set out to evaluate whether extended release metformin could be used to prolong gestation in women diagnosed with preterm pre-eclampsia.

The trial took place at a large hospital in Cape Town, South Africa and involved 180 pregnant women undergoing close monitoring (expectant management) for preterm pre-eclampsia.

Women were recruited between February 2018 and March 2020 when they were, on average, 29 weeks' pregnant. None of them had diabetes or were currently using metformin or any other drugs that might interact with it.

Women were randomly split into two groups (arms): 90 received extended release metformin and 90 received placebo daily, until delivery.

The average time from randomisation to delivery was 17.7 days in the metformin arm and 10.1 days in the placebo arm, an average difference of 7.6 days. However, this difference was not statistically significant.

Two more analyses were carried out. The first (in women who continued to take metformin at any dose) showed an average 9.6 day longer gestation, and the second (in women who took the full dose of metformin) showed an average 11.5 day longer gestation. Both these results were statistically significant.

There were no differences between the two arms in terms of serious birth complications or death among both mothers and babies. And no serious adverse events were observed, although diarrhoea was more common in the metformin arm.

This is a robust and well designed trial, but the researchers acknowledge some limitations. For example, this was a single centre study where the women had a high incidence of HIV, obesity, and chronic hypertension, so the results may not be more widely applicable.

Further trials of metformin should be considered to confirm whether the drug can statistically significantly prolong gestation and to evaluate the benefits to newborns, they say. However, based on the findings of this study, "we are cautiously optimistic that extended release metformin prolongs gestation in women with preterm pre-eclampsia."

Source:

BMJ

Journal reference:

Cluver, C.A., et al. (2021) Use of metformin to prolong gestation in preterm pre-eclampsia: randomised, double blind, placebo controlled trial. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n2103.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hypertension in COVID-19-affected pregnancy linked to high SARS-CoV-2 load in placenta
Researchers identify mechanism behind structural birth defects in fetuses of mothers with diabetes
Migraine-inducing peptides may protect against diabetes by influencing insulin production
Migraines may hold the key to new treatment for diabetes
Popular class of diabetes medications may be protective against glaucoma
Study discovers biological mechanism linking long-term arsenic exposure to cancer, diabetes
Integrating the care of HIV, diabetes, and hypertension can reduce healthcare costs
Study finds sharp fall in amputations among people with type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Review: Remission should be the primary treatment goal of GPs for people with type 2 diabetes