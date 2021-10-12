Medicinal plant extract could potentially help curb the opioid epidemic

The extract of the plant Corydalis yanhusuo prevents morphine tolerance and dependence while also reversing opiate addiction, according to a recent study led by the University of California, Irvine. The findings were published in the October issue of the journal Pharmaceuticals.

Over the past two decades, dramatic increases in opioid overdose mortality have occurred in the United States and other nations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic has only worsened. The documented effects of YHS, the extract of the plant Corydalis yanhusuo, could have an immediate, positive impact to curb the opioid epidemic.

Related Stories

"It is critical that we decrease the use and abuse of opiates," said Olivier Civelli, Ph.D., professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the UCI School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences and corresponding author. "To help achieve this goal, we are proposing the use of this therapeutic plant. When used in animals, the Corydalis extract prevents pain and the negative effects of opiate use. The next step would be to test it with humans."

The opioid epidemic was triggered by an overprescription of opioid analgesics. In the treatment of chronic pain, repeated opioid administrations are required. This ultimately leads to tolerance, physical dependence, and addiction.

A possible solution consists of a co-medication that maintains the analgesic benefits of opioids while preventing their adverse liabilities. The research findings show that YHS, when co-administered with morphine, inhibits morphine tolerance, dependence and addiction. If YHS is used with morphine at the start or during pain management, there will be less need of morphine and thus less risk of addiction.

"Opiate tolerance is of utmost importance to opiate users," Civelli said. "They need to constantly increase the need of opiates to reach the same analgesic response. This is what leads to opiate overdose. YHS prevents opiate tolerance, so there is less need to increase opiate consumption."

YHS has been used as analgesic in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It is considered safe and readily available for purchase, either online or as a "botanical" in certain grocery stores.

Source:

University of California, Irvine

Journal reference:

Alhassen, L., et al. (2021) The Extract of Corydalis yanhusuo Prevents Morphine Tolerance and Dependence. Pharmaceuticals. doi.org/10.3390/ph14101034.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

No excess mortality during the Delta variant era in US state with high vaccination rates
Prior immunity to influenza, not SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality
Research finds different antibody responses following COVID vaccination and natural infection
COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness barely affected by Delta variant, research suggests
Study reveals rising rates of depressive and anxiety disorders due to COVID-19 pandemic
Prenatal maternal distress during COVID linked to alterations in infant brain development
Key lessons from COVID-19 pandemic for scientific and clinical communities
Taste loss as a COVID-19 symptom: a review

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Dynamic causal modeling for future projection of the COVID-19 pandemic