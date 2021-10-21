Cell-free DNA can help detect measurable residual disease in children with medulloblastoma

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have shown that cell-free DNA from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) can be used to detect measurable residual disease (MRD) in children treated for the brain tumor medulloblastoma. The researchers developed a test to detect MRD, and thus the risk of relapse, earlier than a recurrent tumor would be identified using a traditional imaging scan. The findings were published today in Cancer Cell.

Medulloblastoma is among the most common malignant pediatric brain tumors. Imaging at the end of therapy is helpful to assess for the absence of bulky disease but, to date, there is no definitive test to declare a patient free of disease. As such, clinicians do not know who is cured or who will relapse but they do know that up to one-third of patients may relapse.

MRD refers to tumor cells that are present during or after cancer treatment has concluded. Detecting these tumor cells, or markers of them, such as cell-free DNA, is vital for recognizing early risk of relapse and potentially heading this off before it has become established.

We scan patients frequently for the first couple of years when they come off therapy, but unfortunately, by the time we see a recurrence on a scan there is already a lot of disease. Relapsed medulloblastoma harbors an incredibly poor prognosis and for many it is too late to cure. As a result, we sought a better way to determine whether a child is truly clear of disease at the time they come off therapy.

Giles Robinson, M.D., Co-Senior Author, St. Jude Department of Oncology

"With this test, we now know that if there is medulloblastoma cell-free DNA in the CSF at the end of therapy, then that patient is very likely to relapse," Robinson said. "That gives us something we can act on, an opportunity to truly eradicate the disease before it has had a chance to relapse or re-emerge."

The right test to answer the right question

Related Stories

As part of standard treatment for medulloblastoma, children undergo serial spinal taps to check for disease. This is specific to the treatment of pediatric brain tumors, which are more likely to spread through CSF. Cell-free DNA is not bound by the membrane of a cell and is instead found floating in plasma or CSF. Researchers used CSF samples from patients treated for medulloblastoma on the SJMB03 study to look for cell-free DNA that would indicate the presence of MRD. The trial samples were collected as part of necessary care.

"There's a lot of interest in the concept of liquid biopsy for cancer, but the technology hadn't been optimized for pediatric brain tumors," said corresponding and co-senior author Paul Northcott, Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Developmental Neurobiology. "Through careful scientific trial and error and optimization at the lab bench, we found a protocol that can reliably identify the genomic variations characteristic of medulloblastoma."

Northcott and his team relied on a methodology called low-coverage whole-genome sequencing that summarizes genome-wide copy number variation (changes in the genetic code). Most medulloblastoma genomes harbor these changes that can be readily detected with this approach.

The results showed that this method of detecting MRD can alert clinicians to the risk of relapse earlier. However, before it can be incorporated into prospective clinical trials, a certified clinical laboratory will need to adopt the test (rather than a research laboratory).

Source:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Journal reference:

Liu, A., et al. (2021) Serial assessment of measurable residual disease in medulloblastoma liquid biopsies. Cancer Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2021.09.012.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine produces sufficient immune response in children
U-M researchers target a protein channel in the cell’s lysosome to selectively kill cancer cells
New atlas of small cell lung cancer reveals rare population of stem-like cells with metastatic properties
Scientists pave the way for creating 'mini biological computers' in droplets
Red blood cells play a much larger role in the immune system than previously thought
Study highlights the critical role of junk DNA in mammalian development
Deep learning algorithm can accurately detect molecular pathways, key mutations in colorectal cancer
Phase 1 open-label trial shows SARS-CoV-2 DNA vaccine induces durable immune response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals a highly effective COVID-19 screening system utilizing a live cell-based assay