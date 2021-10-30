Moderna vaccine offers substantial protection against delta variant in vaccinated prisoners

When the delta variant of the coronavirus hit the Sierra Conservation Center — a low- to medium-security prison for men in California — residents who had received the Moderna vaccine were well protected against symptomatic infection, according to Stanford-led research.

The study, published  in The New England Journal of Medicine, also found that in the men who had previously been infected with COVID-19, two doses of the Moderna vaccine resulted in additional, substantial protection against the delta variant.

The study is one of the first to analyze the effectiveness of vaccination during an outbreak of the delta variant. The researchers found that although the estimated vaccine effectiveness against infection (56.6%) was substantially lower than that found in studies conducted before the emergence of the delta variant, protection against symptomatic infection remained high (84.2%). And in men who previously had COVID-19, the vaccine reduced the risk of subsequent infection by 80.5%.

The study also noted that during the height of the pandemic, incarcerated people were infected by the coronavirus at a rate five times higher than the nation's general population.

Even though we detected high vaccine effectiveness in our study, the outbreak underscores that incarcerated people continue to face risks from the COVID-19 pandemic. Relying on vaccination alone is insufficient in preventing outbreaks in this vulnerable population."

Elizabeth Chin, lead author of the study and PhD student in biomedical data science

Related Stories

Chin emphasized that prison officials must prioritize not only efforts to increase vaccine coverage among their residents and staff, but also to step up nonpharmaceutical strategies such as masking, testing and reducing the population size and density of their correctional facilities, given highly transmissible variants.

Chin is a member of a team of researchers who have been using mathematical modeling and data analyses throughout the pandemic as part of the Prevention Policy Modeling Lab and SC-COSMO consortium. They have been modeling and analyzing COVID-19 data to inform prevention and mitigation strategies around the country, including California and its prisons. For this study, the researchers collaborated with colleagues at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the California Correctional Health Care Services.

Source:

Stanford Medicine

Journal reference:

Chin, E.T., et al. (2021) Effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 Vaccine during a SARS-CoV-2 Delta Outbreak in a Prison. The New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMc2114089.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected mental health?
Undetected SARS-CoV-2 community transmission drove the first wave of COVID-19
A comparison between Pfizer/BioNTech's and Sinopharm's SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
Mu and C.1.2 variant spike proteins partially resistant to neutralization by vaccine-elicited antibodies
Study finds immunity against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant waned after BNT162b2 vaccine second dose
Breakthrough COVID infections in Northeast Italy showing waning vaccine protection
BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibodies wane over six month period
Research may lead to breakthroughs in combating cancer drug resistances

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases neutralizing antibodies in rhesus macaques