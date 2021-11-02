Few micro-blood vessels in tumors may be the cause of perfusion defects in metastatic lymph nodes

If not caught quickly, cancer cells often spread to other organs in a process called metastasis. Lymph nodes (LNs) are the organs with the highest risk of metastasis. Metastasis in the LNs also influences cancer staging and treatment planning, and their detection is correlated with an increased risk of recurrence and mortality.

The most reliable sign of early-stage, non-enlarged LN metastasis is when perfusion - the passage of blood through the lymphatic system - shows defects, something detectable by CT scans, MRIs and ultrasound imaging devices.

Related Stories

Now, professor Tetsuya Kodama and his research group from Tohoku University Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering have revealed that the absence of small blood vessels in tumors may be the cause of impaired perfusion in non-enlarged, early-stage metastatic LNs.

To make their breakthrough, the research group injected cancer cells into mice bearing LNs of similar size to humans (about 10 mm). LNs injected with the cancer cells metastasized to connected LNs, where the researchers carefully tracked the cancer's progression using contrast-enhanced high-frequency ultrasound and micro-CT imaging.

We found that tumors forming with few micro-blood vessels are associated with defective perfusion."

Tetsuya Kodama, Professor, Tohoku University Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering

The finding could explain the low efficiency of systemic chemotherapy for metastatic LNs.

Their study also highlighted the importance of improving the spatial and density resolution of diagnostic imaging equipment to better improve the diagnosis and detection of LN metastasis, thereby curbing cancer-related mortality.

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

Yamaki, T., et al. (2021) Characterizing perfusion defects in metastatic lymph nodes at an early stage using high-frequency ultrasound and micro-CT imaging. Clinical & Experimental Metastasis. doi.org/10.1007/s10585-021-10127-6.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New mechanisms for treating impregnable KRAS mutant cancers with statins
Blood pressure drug increases SARS-CoV-2 receptors in transmission and pathogenesis associated tissues
New treatment for HPV-associated oropharynx cancer leads to excellent disease control, less side effects
Researchers decipher when and why T cells become non-responsive to immunotherapy
BU researchers develop a risk prediction model for breast cancer in Black women
Diet-associated molecules in the gut are linked with aggressive prostate cancer
Lung cancer-associated fibroblasts could guide the design of personalized treatments
OSU research shines light on the way malignant cancer cells change shape

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to research associate Dr. Alessandra Stangherlin about her latest research that provided new insights into the circadian rhythm of the heart.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ensemble-based machine learning algorithms accurately predict anti-cancer drug responses