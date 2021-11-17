Exercise increases endocannabinoid levels which reduce chronic inflammation

Exercise increases the body's own cannabis-like substances, which in turn helps reduce inflammation and could potentially help treat certain conditions such as arthritis, cancer and heart disease.

In a new study, published in Gut Microbes, experts from the University of Nottingham found that exercise intervention in people with arthritis, did not just reduce their pain, but it also lowered the levels of inflammatory substances (called cytokines). It also increased levels of cannabis-like substances produced by their own bodies, called endocannabinoids. Interestingly, the way exercise resulted in these changes was by altering the gut microbes.

Related Stories

Exercise is known to decrease chronic inflammation, which in turn causes many diseases including cancer, arthritis and heart disease, but little is known as to how it reduces inflammation.

A group of scientists, led by Professor Ana Valdes from the School of Medicine at the University, tested 78 people with arthritis. Thirty-eight of them carried out 15 minutes of muscle strengthening exercises every day for six weeks, and 40 did nothing.

At the end of the study, participants who did the exercise intervention had not only reduced their pain, but they also had more microbes in their guts of the kind that produce anti-inflammatory substances, lower levels of cytokines and higher levels of endocannabinoids.

The increase in endocannabinoids was strongly linked to changes in the gut microbes and anti-inflammatory substances produced by gut microbes called SCFAS. In fact, at least one third of the anti-inflammatory effects of the gut microbiome was due to the increase in endocannabinoids.

Our study clearly shows that exercise increases the body's own cannabis-type substances. Which can have a positive impact on many conditions.

As interest in cannabidiol oil and other supplements increases, it is important to know that simple lifestyle interventions like exercise can modulate endocannabinoids."

Doctor Amrita Vijay, a Research Fellow in the School of Medicine and first author of the paper

Source:

University of Nottingham

Journal reference:

Vijay, A., et al. (2021) The anti-inflammatory effect of bacterial short chain fatty acids is partially mediated by endocannabinoids. Gut Microbes. doi.org/10.1080/19490976.2021.1997559.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Less physical activity and more screen time impact children's mental health during the pandemic
Study finds significant increase in cannabis use disorder during pregnancy
Exercise reduces arm and shoulder disability, pain in women recovering after breast cancer surgery
Research shows link between exercise and better mental health
Exercise can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, study shows
Exercise reduces upper limb disability after breast cancer surgery
Survey: Young adults with chronic pain more likely to use cannabis or CBD oil to manage the condition
Researchers uncover the role of estrogen in exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Treating Depression with an App

News-Medical talks to Dr. Mann and Dr. Shah about the Columbia Psychiatry Pathways app and its purpose of improving the treatment of depression.

Treating Depression with an App

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research indicates increasing rates of crash deaths involving both alcohol and cannabis