Natural triterpenoids in licorice found to inhibit SARS-CoV-2

The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has led to a huge public health emergency.
Although several clinical trials have been conducted to identify effective drugs for the treatment of COVID-19, many promising drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, and lopinavir were shown to have little effect on hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
A popular traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Glycyrrhiza uralensis Fisch (licorice, Gan-Cao) has demonstrated antiviral activity against H1N1 influenza and other SARS-CoV viruses, but information on its use against SARS-CoV-2 is scarce.