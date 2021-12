Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that has claimed over 5.25 million lives worldwide and continues to cause over 200,000 deaths a month. The wide range of clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are still only partially understood. Recent studies report that a large proportion of COVID-19 patients develop neuropsychiatric symptoms during or after acute infection.

Study: Increased risk of psychiatric sequelae of COVID-19 is highest early in the clinical course. Image Credit: Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock

Current evidence suggests an increased risk of mental illness following viral infections, although there is no definitive proof of this. A detailed understanding of molecular mechanisms is also lacking. Coronaviruses have previously been known to cause outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002 and Middle East Respiratory Syndromes (MERS) in 2012; incidentally, both of these causative coronaviruses are closely related to SARS-CoV-2. They were also associated with neurological manifestations in some cases. Several studies have also found evidence for increased risk of mental illness following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It is crucial to understand the risk of long-term psychiatric manifestations following COVID-19 because even a small increase in risk would have major public health ramifications. A study on a cohort of 44,779 COVID-19 patients and propensity score-matched controls from the TriNetX network found a statistically significant increase in new-onset mental illness 14 to 90 days following diagnosis for COVID-19 when compared to healthy controls. This finding was subsequently extended to a larger cohort of 236,379 COVID-19 patients. An observation period of up to 6 months was met with comparable results.