Nanoparticle therapeutic can be a potential new approach for treating malignant pleural effusion

Researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine have discovered that a nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy and is a possible new approach in treating malignant pleural effusion (MPE). MPE is the accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and lungs and is accompanied by malignant cells and/or tumors.

Results from the study are published in the current issue of Nature Nanotechnology.

There are more than 200,000 new cases of MPE in the United States each year, and non-small cell lung cancer accounts for more than one-third of cases.

MPE is indicative of late-stage metastatic cancer and is associated with a poor prognosis with an average survival of only four to nine months. MPE can also severely impact quality of life as it causes breathlessness, pain, weight loss and reduced physical activity."

Dawen Zhao, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical engineering at Wake Forest School of Medicine

Related Stories

According to Zhao, recent clinical trials involving immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) or novel immunotherapies such as anti-PD-1 have shown some encouraging data in patients with MPE. However, only a small number of MPE patients benefit from immunotherapy and many experience immunotoxicity.

"Clinical evidence also suggests that MPE comprises abundant tumor-associated immune cells that prevent the body's immune system from recognizing and eliminating the cancer," Zhao said. "This 'cold' immune environment could be a major contributor to the failure of ICI."

To mitigate the immune 'cold' MPE, Zhao and his team developed a nanoparticle called liposomal cyclic dinucleotide (LNP-CDN) for targeted activation of an immune pathway called STING, which reprograms tumor-associated immune cells to active anti-tumor ones.

MPE is often associated with two distinct compartments within the tumor microenvironment, the effusion and also pleural tumors, which co-exist within the pleural cavity. These two distinct compartments make therapeutic interventions and drug delivery challenging.

Upon intrapleural injection in a mouse model, the 'cold' immune environment lessened in not only the effusion space, but also within the tumors. Zhao's team combined LNP-CDN with an anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy, which drastically reduced the volume of MPE and inhibited tumor growth in both the pleural cavity and lung tissue in mice with MPE, resulting in prolonged survival.

Zhao's team also tested the nanoparticle therapeutic on human MPE tissue samples, and similar effects were observed-;enhanced tumor cell killing by cytotoxic immune cells.

"Administered alone or with immunotherapy, this study demonstrates a possible treatment for MPE," Zhao said. "Given the current prognosis of MPE patients, new interventions are needed to not only prolong survival, but also to improve quality of life."

The Wake Forest School of Medicine researchers have filed a patent application for the nanoparticle-immunotherapy system.

Source:

Wake Forest School of Medicine

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MV130 immunotherapy boosts natural and vaccine-induced SARS-CoV-2 immunity in mice
TP53 mutations in men may predispose to aggressive prostate cancer
Former diabetes drug may help in the treatment of breast cancer, study shows
Study analyzes the contribution of AI to cancer patient care and vaccine design
Scientists describe dynamic genomic landscape of tumor heterogeneity in hepatocellular carcinoma
NCCN publishes new guidelines to help cervical cancer patients become more informed about care
CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing enables sonodynamic therapy to effectively shrink tumors
Johns Hopkins astrophysicist receives Life Sciences 2021 award for novel cancer mapping technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

An interview with Professor Troy Margrie, Associate Director of the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, and Dr. Adam Tyson, Scientific Software Lead at the Institute of Cancer Research.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Alex Lubin and Dr. Jason Otterstrom, about the use of deep learning powered automated microscopy and image analysis for in vivo Zebrafish screening.

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 vaccines offer protection for multiple myeloma patients, but lesser than other cancer survivors