Synthetic antibody demonstrates Omicron detection along with all other variants of concern

Jan 14 2022Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

Bedford, UK | 13th January 2022 - MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has today announced that its synthetic SARS-CoV-2 antibody (COVID-19 nanoMIPTM) can detect the Omicron variant as well as previously proven Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants of the COVID-19 virus.

SARS graph

MIP Diagnostics, the leading manufacturer of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) -  commonly termed synthetic antibodies -  has demonstrated that its COVID-19 nanoMIPTM can detect the increasingly dominant Omicron variant. The synthetic antibody has already been shown to detect the other variants of concern - Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

Related Stories

Initial assessment using pharmaceutical grade molecular modelling software demonstrated the COVID-19 nanoMIPTM should be able to detect the Omicron variant, and this has now been confirmed via laboratory testing. The COVID-19 nanoMIPTM was shown to detect the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant spike protein (Native Antigen Company) in buffer using surface plasmon resonance (SPR), with a magnitude of specific response comparable to other variants of the virus previously tested. Third party validation in a separate sensor device will be carried out shortly.  

Originally developed in under 8 weeks, the MIP Diagnostics COVID-19 nanoMIPTM offers IVD manufacturers a host of benefits including high selectivity and sensitivity demonstrated to the picogram level in a number of COVID-19 sensor devices. The robust nature of MIPs, when compared to antibodies, will also provide the superior shelf life and storage properties required by the IVD market as self-testing becomes more prevalent across multiple disease states following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the new data, Alan Thomson, CTO at MIP Diagnostics said,

In pandemic situations, a fast response is essential, and our advanced molecular modeling software had already been utilised to assess the performance of the COVID-19 nanoMIP against the Omicron variant in-silico. This new data has confirmed our initial findings, and not only demonstrates the capabilities of the COVID-19 nanoMIP, but also supports the wider progress toward robust, non-animal derived reagents in the IVD industry.”

Source:

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study findings suggest spread of Omicron can be ascribed to immune evasiveness rather than an increase in transmissibility
Study finds heterologous vaccine booster evokes robust immunity to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
Study finds T cell response mostly conserved against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant following infection or vaccination
SARS-CoV-2 Delta sublineage AY.4.2 shows no increase in cell entry or antibody evasion
How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron and Delta variants?
Isolated antibodies from BNT162b2 vacinee effective against Omicron variant
SARS‑CoV‑2 Omicron variant escapes monoclonal antibodies
Broad cross-neutralization antibodies found to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

In this interview, we spoke to key members of the Food Authenticity Network to find out more about the increasing problem of food adulteration and the collaborations being made to address it.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers create new monoclonal antibody treatment effective against both Delta and Omicron