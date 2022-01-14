Synthetic antibody demonstrates Omicron detection along with all other variants of concern

Bedford, UK | 13th January 2022 - MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has today announced that its synthetic SARS-CoV-2 antibody (COVID-19 nanoMIPTM) can detect the Omicron variant as well as previously proven Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants of the COVID-19 virus.

MIP Diagnostics, the leading manufacturer of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) - commonly termed synthetic antibodies - has demonstrated that its COVID-19 nanoMIPTM can detect the increasingly dominant Omicron variant. The synthetic antibody has already been shown to detect the other variants of concern - Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

Initial assessment using pharmaceutical grade molecular modelling software demonstrated the COVID-19 nanoMIPTM should be able to detect the Omicron variant, and this has now been confirmed via laboratory testing. The COVID-19 nanoMIPTM was shown to detect the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant spike protein (Native Antigen Company) in buffer using surface plasmon resonance (SPR), with a magnitude of specific response comparable to other variants of the virus previously tested. Third party validation in a separate sensor device will be carried out shortly.

Originally developed in under 8 weeks, the MIP Diagnostics COVID-19 nanoMIPTM offers IVD manufacturers a host of benefits including high selectivity and sensitivity demonstrated to the picogram level in a number of COVID-19 sensor devices. The robust nature of MIPs, when compared to antibodies, will also provide the superior shelf life and storage properties required by the IVD market as self-testing becomes more prevalent across multiple disease states following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the new data, Alan Thomson, CTO at MIP Diagnostics said,