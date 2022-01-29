New study offers valuable information on ocular drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics

Jan 29 2022Reviewed by Aimee Molineux

Severe visual illnesses are increasing in our society, and effective treatments are missing for diseases as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. Both industry and academia are highly interested to advance ocular drug discovery and development.

New study offers valuable information on ocular drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics
Scheme of the research on the intracameral and intravitreal pharmacokinetics of drugs and their metabolites formation. Photographer: Eva del Amo Páez

Related Stories

Ocular pharmacokinetics is a key science in this process, and knowledge of drug metabolism and distribution in the eye is required. However, information on drug-metabolizing enzymes is only sparsely available and new insights in this field will benefit the current and future development of ocular therapies.

Researchers from the School of Pharmacy at the University of Eastern Finland  in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim have recently published one of the most comprehensive ocular pharmacokinetic studies that investigated the metabolism of four drugs in the rabbit eye (acetaminophen, brimonidine, cefuroxime axetil, sunitinib). The drugs were applied via two administration routes (intracameral and intravitreal) and concentrations of both parent drug and the main metabolite were analyzed in six different ocular tissues. Finally, pharmacokinetic drug and metabolite profiles were obtained and analyzed.

Ocular drug metabolism cannot be directly predicted from hepatic metabolism data

The metabolism of a drug is usually assessed based on its behaviour in the liver. However, this study showed that activities for many metabolic enzymes are low in the ocular tissues and their profiles are different from those in the liver. Thus, ocular metabolism cannot be directly predicted from the hepatic metabolism data that are generally produced during drug development. Only esterases seem to have a major impact on ocular drug clearance and not the other enzymes. However, the latter may contribute to ocular drug toxicity especially important for long-acting drug formulations. In conclusion, the present study provides valuable and drug-specific information on ocular drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics for advancing ophthalmic drug development.

The study was supported by the EU-ITN project OCUTHER (H2020- MSCA-ITN-2016, grant number 722717) as well as the Doctoral Programme and the strategic funding of the University of Eastern Finland.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

del Amo, E.M., et al. (2021) Ocular metabolism and distribution of drugs in the rabbit eye: Quantitative assessment after intracameral and intravitreal administrations. International Journal of Pharmaceutics. doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2021.121361.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Identifying an important protein for motor coordination
Similarities and dissimilarities in immune responses and metabolism in SARS-CoV-2 and HIV-1 infections
The latest advancements in polymer-based nanotechnology approaches used to fight against SARS-CoV-2
Exploring the importance of selenium in COVID-19 patients
Green tea shown to increase the defensive capabilities of cells
Can meal times affect your risk of glucose intolerance?
DPP4 protein: The connection between severe COVID-19 and diabetes
Role of leptin in immune modulation and pathophysiology of COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The Role of Glycans in the Cell and Glycans Imaging Method