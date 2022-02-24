Researchers seek to paint a detailed picture of the physiological stress response to exercise

Athletes and the general population alike train to promote health and physical fitness. With repeated exposure to the minimal stress of exercise, the body adapts. Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have sought to paint a detailed picture of the physiological stress response to moderate-intensity exercise that occurs after the lactate threshold is surpassed. In a recently published study in Neuroendocrinology, the researchers have confirmed that arginine vasopressin and corticotrophin-releasing hormone regulate an important indicator of stress: the adrenocorticotropic hormone.

With sufficiently lengthy moderate-intensity exercise, anaerobic respiration processes contribute to producing fuel for the brain and muscles. Lactic acid can build up in the blood, at which point the stress response kicks in.

The researchers confirmed that, in response to exercise stress in rats, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is secreted, which involves the release of arginine vasopressin (AVP) and corticotrophin-releasing hormone (CRH) from hypothalamic neurons into the pituitary portal vessels. They used an established animal exercise-stress model to represent human physiological responses and blockers for each factor.

This avoided the difficulties of earlier studies that had used blood samples only, and were unable to identify the causal relationship between ACTH and AVP and CRH responses during exercise stress."

Professor Hideaki Soya

Related Stories

Because of the study's design, the research team could evaluate each factor's contribution separately and in combination, as well as factor-related activation in the brain, in response to the exercise protocol.

AVP blockers and CRH blockers had an effect on ACTH release from the anterior pituitary only during running (not before running). Each blocker had an effect alone, yet a larger effect was observed when blockers were administered in combination. Furthermore, both arginine vasopressin and corticotrophin-releasing hormone neurons were activated with exercise stress; however, concentrations of adrenocorticotropic hormone in the blood were only correlated with activation of arginine vasopressin neurons. "Thus, both arginine vasopressin and corticotrophin-releasing hormone may contribute to regulating adrenocorticotropic hormone secretion, in different ways, but may do so cooperatively, and therefore together play an important role in the stress response," says first author Kanako Takahashi.

By uncovering this piece of the puzzle, the precise point at which the stress response is activated by exercise is one step closer to being fully understood. Because excessive stress has profound physiological effects, like delaying recovery from exercise, continued research may provide a clearer picture of the stress response, which could contribute to improved athletic and fitness training efficiency and outcomes.

Source:

University of Tsukuba

Journal reference:

"Exercise-induced adrenocorticotropic hormone response is cooperatively regulated by hypothalamic arginine vasopressin and corticotrophin-releasing hormone," was published in Neuroendocrinology at DOI: 10.1159/000521237

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

90 minutes of exercise after vaccination may provide an extra immune boost
Older adults can prevent memory decline by sticking to regular exercise
Physical exercise increases synaptic resilience against age-related neuropathologies
Exercise program offers psychological benefits during active surveillance for prostate cancer
Aerobic exercise can be a remedy for relieving dry, itchy eyes
Parents in disadvantaged communities talk to their kids more about COVID-19 related risks, study finds
UCLA researchers develop a smartwatch that assesses cortisol levels found in sweat
Researchers explore possible use of stress reduction in atrial fibrillation management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

In this interview, we speak to Paul Lomax from SPT Labtech about their new firefly platform and how it will help to accelerate genomics research.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

In this interview, we speak to Professor Michael Mahan about his latest research which aimed to bring low-cost, state-of-the-art diagnostics to resource-limited settings.

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Curtailed sleep may increase exercise-induced cardiac strain