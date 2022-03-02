Study unravels why women are more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear.

Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.

Their findings were published in Nature on March 2.

Integrating their previous studies, Prof. Ye's team has established the theory that the C/EBPβ/AEP pathway is the core factor driving the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases.

"Based on this theory, our team searched for female hormones that are dramatically changed during menopause and tested which hormone selectively activates the C/EBPβ/AEP pathway," said Prof. Ye.

Related Stories

Prof. Ye's team identified follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) as the major pathogenic factor.

"During menopause, the serum concentration of FSH strongly increases, binding to the cognate FSH receptor on neurons and activating the C/EBPβ/AEP pathway. This results in Aβ and Tau pathologies, leading to the development of AD," said Dr. Zaidi Mone, co-corresponding author of the study and a tenured professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York.

The researchers employed different methods to demonstrate this finding. Using ovariectomized mice, they used anti-FSH antibody treatment to block FSH and inactivate the C/EBPβ/AEP pathway. They also deleted FSH receptor (FSHR) expression in neurons to abolish the binding of FSH to FSHR in the hippocampus. Both of these methods alleviated pathology and cognitive dysfunction. In addition, knockdown of C/EBPβ in the AD mice model decreased AD pathologies.

Besides working with female mice, the researchers also injected FSH into male mice and discovered that FSH promoted AD pathologies.

All these findings suggest that increased FSH after menopause binds to FSHR in neurons and activates the C/EBPβ/AEP pathway, which plays an important role in triggering AD pathology.

In the near future, the team will focus on dissecting the relationship between specific risk genes such as ApoE4 and FSH to explore why female ApoE4 carriers are more vulnerable to developing AD.

"Our findings demonstrate that the C/EBPβ/AEP signaling pathway acts as a core factor in these age-dependent diseases, which may help disclose how a variety of risk factors mediate neurodegenerative diseases via activating this pathway," said Dr. Seong Su Kang from Emory University.

In addition, Prof. Ye's team is extending this theory to numerous age-dependent chronic diseases such as diabetes, atherosclerosis, cancer, and aging.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters

Journal reference:

10.1038/s41586-022-04463-0

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Intergenerational violence exposure affects the age of menopause
Study shows the impact of gender-affirming hormone therapy on epigenetic signature of genes
New combination treatment strategy for managing metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
UCLA researchers develop a smartwatch that assesses cortisol levels found in sweat
Insight into cellular waste disposal could lead to new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases
Early menopause puts women at greater risk of dementia later in life
Combination of three drugs extends the survival of patients with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
Structural protein vimentin facilitates SARS-CoV-2 entry into endothelial cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Oral contraceptive use and tubal ligation linked with lower levels of biomarker for ovarian aging