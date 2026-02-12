Researchers find leading causes of death among pregnant and postpartum women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Columbia University Irving Medical CenterFeb 12 2026

Researchers at Columbia University have found that accidental drug overdose, homicide, and suicide are the leading causes of death among pregnant and postpartum women. 

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine

"Overdose and violence are not typically on our radar when it comes to thinking about approaches to reducing maternal morbidity and mortality, but these events are far more common among pregnant and postpartum women than we think," says Hooman Azad, who led the study and is a maternal-fetal medicine fellow in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. 

The researchers used information on death certificates to identify all pregnant and postpartum women (within 42 days of delivery) who died in the United States between 2018 and 2023. 

Their analysis revealed that accidental overdose was the leading cause of death among pregnant or postpartum women (5.2 deaths per 100,000 births), followed by homicide and suicide (combined for 3.9 deaths per 100,000 births). Accidental overdose and suicide were more common among white women; homicide was more frequent among Black women. Over three-quarters of violent deaths involved firearms. 

Except for an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall maternal death rate remained steady over the six-year period. 

Related Stories

Over half of deaths due to accidental overdose and violence occurred during pregnancy, whereas the next four most common causes of death-cardiovascular disease, infection, hypertension, and hemorrhage-occurred more often in the immediate postpartum period. 

As interventions to prevent and treat medical complications during pregnancy and postpartum have become more widespread over the past two decades, multiple studies have shown that accidental overdose and violence have accounted for increasing numbers of maternal deaths. But until recently, a lack of standardized data-due to different methods for documenting pregnancy in death records-has made it difficult to track these trends. 

The take-home message is that we may not do as good a job in screening for drug use and intimate partner violence among our pregnant patients as we do for medical complications. We have an opportunity to refocus our efforts on preventing drug overdose and violence with multidisciplinary care that includes referrals to mental health care and social services throughout pregnancy-which could save hundreds of lives." 

Hooman Azad, maternal-fetal medicine fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

Source:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Journal reference:

Azad, H. A., et al. (2026). Overdose, Homicide, and Suicide as Causes of Maternal Death in the United States. New England Journal of Medicine. DOI: 10.1056/nejmc2512078. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2512078

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
Missed stroke warning signs common among pregnant and postpartum women
Redefining early detection for type 1 diabetes
Severe pregnancy sickness doubles postpartum depression risk
Early pregnancy reshapes breast aging and lowers cancer risk
COVID vaccination during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental problems in children
Wildfire smoke in late pregnancy may raise autism risk
Discontinuing antidepressants during pregnancy raises psychiatric risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breastfeeding and pregnancy linked to improved postmenopausal cognition