Researchers identify genetic link between lymphatic disorder and stillbirth

Mar 4 2022Reviewed by Aimee Molineux

In a world first discovery, South Australian researchers have identified a genetic mutation responsible for a lymphatic disorder that may cause stillbirth or severe, chronic disease in affected children.

An anomaly in the development of lymphatic vessels in unborn children, leading to fluid accumulating in the heart, lungs and other organs, has been uncovered by scientists from the Centre for Cancer Biology (CCB) based at the University of South Australia (UniSA) and SA Pathology.

The findings are published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine.    

CCB Director Professor Natasha Harvey says a genetic study of six families affected by stillbirth or lymphoedema revealed the link between a mutated protein coding gene called MDFIC and fluid accumulation in vital organs and tissues.

This has demonstrated that MFDIC is important for controlling the growth and development of the lymphatic vessels in the fetus for the first time.

The Centre for Cancer Biology collaborated with scientists and clinical teams from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, University of Adelaide, Belgium, Germany, the United States and Iran to make the breakthrough.

“The lymphatic system is a network of vessels (pipes) and nodes (filters and control centers) important for maintaining fluid balance in our tissues and transporting infection-fighting white blood cells throughout our bodies,” Prof Harvey says.

We determined that MDFIC controls cell migration, an important early event during the formation of the lymphatic vessel valves. The genetic variants we have found in our study reveal a crucial, previously unrecognized, role for MDFIC in the lymphatic vasculature. If the lymphatic valves don’t form properly, lymph fluid accumulates in critical organs such as the heart and lungs, causing major respiratory problems that may eventuate in stillbirth or chronic disease.”

Professor Natasha Harvey, CCB Director

Related Stories

An SA Pathology research team headed by Professor Hamish Scott initially found the genetic link in an Australian family. Their international colleagues in Belgium, Germany and the US reported variants in the same gene, MDFIC, in several patients with the same lymphatic disorder.

Prof Harvey says the disorder, known as central conducting lymphatic anomaly (CCLA), is one of a group of severe lymphatic disorders and may result in stillbirth, or severe chronic disease in affected children.

Few effective treatments are available but with continued identification of the genetic causes of CCLAs, Prof Harvey says the next step is to develop new therapeutic drugs to combat the disease.

“There are existing drugs that may be used to treat these disorders, but we need to make sure that the signaling pathway that’s treated by those drugs is the same pathway that is affected in our patients.

“This project is about the power of collaboration at a local level, national level and international level, so that’s been really important. Science is done in teams and we have great research teams here in Adelaide at the Centre for Cancer Biology. Our PhD students and postdoctoral fellows have been integral to this work. They have really driven it and we’re delighted to be working with such a group of talented people.”

World first discovery links lymphatic disorder to stillbirth

Video Credit: University of South Australia

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Byrne, A.B., et al. (2022) Pathogenic variants in MDFIC cause recessive central conducting lymphatic anomaly with lymphedema. Science Translational Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.abm4869.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Twin study identifies the influence of environment and genetics in multiple sclerosis
New research could deliver a breakthrough for kids suffering from severe form of genetic epilepsy
Study finds how genetic baggage can accumulate in the genomes of normal and mutant animals
First study in North America uses genetic testing to identify people at risk of heart disease
Impact of genetic changes in Omicron variant on an immunodominant T-cell epitope
New open-source software tool could accelerate genetic discoveries
Study investigates the spread of SARS-CoV-2 genetic diversity on a fishing boat
Global SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequence distribution in early COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists introduce a genetic mutation to provide protection against Alzheimer's disease