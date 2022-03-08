FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe presents ECHELON™ Smart Plus™

|
About FUJIFILM
FUJIFILM operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs approximately 4,500, and is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company operates as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, FUJIFILM entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography.
Over the last 20 years, the company has intensively focused on healthcare – from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. On March 31 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, then known as Hitachi Medical Systems Europe, became part of the FUJIFILM group. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is a first-choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound devices in all kinds of clinical applications. Together with FUJIFILM Medical Systems Europe, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is working side by side, acting as a one stop medical imaging partner that creates new value and contributes to the development of medical care.
For more information about FUJIFILM Europe, visit: https://fujifilm.com, https://hce.fujifilm.com
About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, located in Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies.
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of Euro 16,7 billion, at an exchange rate of 131,6 yen to the Euro. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com