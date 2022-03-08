FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe presents ECHELON™ Smart Plus™

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe presents ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’, a superconductive 1.5T MRI system with a brand new version of the SynergyDrive™ Automation Suite, at ECR 2022 Overture, an online event taking place on March 2-6.

ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’ boosts you to the next level, thanks to an impressive enhancement of the SynergyDrive™ Automation Suite. SynergyDrive™ was originally designed to address the bottlenecks in the MRI workflow, accelerating scanning and simplifying the key processes to achieve quick and consistent results coupled with high-quality images.

Combined with SoftSound™ technology for very quiet examinations, this 1.5T MRI system offers a remarkable patient and user experience. This new version of the system offers a ‘Plus’ in speed, quality, and application to reach unprecedented scan speeds. Users benefit from:

  • an extraordinary high speed scanning experience that increases productivity by up to 50 % compared to the previous version
  • impressive image quality with free breathing features, without compromising on patient motion challenges or scan time.
  • brilliant high-speed imaging across all sequences

“ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’ is a perfect fit for mid-sized diagnostic centers, private practices and outpatient centers looking for an MRI that meets high demands on patient-centricity, performance and service, coupled with a fast return on investment,”

Luigi Lunetta, Head of MR/CT Business at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

The Iseni Sanità Group, a busy diagnostic, surgical and treatment institute based in the Italian province of Varese, is the first facility to be equipped with the brand new ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ MRI with ‘REALISE Plus’. With its esteemed clinical specialists carrying out around 20,000 examinations per year divided between MRI, CT, X-ray, bone densitometry, mammography, ultrasound and endoscopy, ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’ is an indispensable add-on, guaranteeing highly efficient, simple and reliable examinations with high clinical value.TM indicates trademarks of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation© 2022 FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Holding AG

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs approximately 4,500, and is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company operates as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, FUJIFILM entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography.

Over the last 20 years, the company has intensively focused on healthcare – from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. On March 31 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, then known as Hitachi Medical Systems Europe, became part of the FUJIFILM group. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is a first-choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound devices in all kinds of clinical applications. Together with FUJIFILM Medical Systems Europe, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is working side by side, acting as a one stop medical imaging partner that creates new value and contributes to the development of medical care.

For more information about FUJIFILM Europe, visit: https://fujifilm.com, https://hce.fujifilm.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, located in Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of Euro 16,7 billion, at an exchange rate of 131,6 yen to the Euro. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

