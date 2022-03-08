FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe presents ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’, a superconductive 1.5T MRI system with a brand new version of the SynergyDrive™ Automation Suite, at ECR 2022 Overture, an online event taking place on March 2-6. ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’ boosts you to the next level, thanks to an impressive enhancement of the SynergyDrive™ Automation Suite. SynergyDrive™ was originally designed to address the bottlenecks in the MRI workflow, accelerating scanning and simplifying the key processes to achieve quick and consistent results coupled with high-quality images. Combined with SoftSound™ technology for very quiet examinations, this 1.5T MRI system offers a remarkable patient and user experience. This new version of the system offers a ‘Plus’ in speed, quality, and application to reach unprecedented scan speeds. Users benefit from: an extraordinary high speed scanning experience that increases productivity by up to 50 % compared to the previous version

impressive image quality with free breathing features, without compromising on patient motion challenges or scan time.

brilliant high-speed imaging across all sequences “ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’ is a perfect fit for mid-sized diagnostic centers, private practices and outpatient centers looking for an MRI that meets high demands on patient-centricity, performance and service, coupled with a fast return on investment,” Luigi Lunetta, Head of MR/CT Business at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe The Iseni Sanità Group, a busy diagnostic, surgical and treatment institute based in the Italian province of Varese, is the first facility to be equipped with the brand new ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ MRI with ‘REALISE Plus’. With its esteemed clinical specialists carrying out around 20,000 examinations per year divided between MRI, CT, X-ray, bone densitometry, mammography, ultrasound and endoscopy, ECHELON™ Smart Plus™ with ‘REALISE Plus’ is an indispensable add-on, guaranteeing highly efficient, simple and reliable examinations with high clinical value.TM indicates trademarks of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation© 2022 FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Holding AG