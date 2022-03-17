Virtual COPD management solution offers an effective and engaging way to help older adults

Wellinks®, a digital health care company offering the first-ever integrated, virtual Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) management solution, today announced results from a study that found that older adults with COPD were highly engaged and satisfied with Wellinks. The peer-reviewed research was published in JMIR Formative Research.

These findings are significant as COPD is the third leading cause of death by disease in the United States and the fifth most costly chronic condition, with an estimated US $49 billion spent annually. The results from this study suggest that virtual COPD solutions including Wellinks present an effective and engaging way to help older adults and those living with severe COPD manage their respiratory conditions.

We believe that integrating software, devices, and human-powered virtual care into one solution can play an important role in successful COPD management. These findings validate our approach and signal that interconnected health tools can successfully engage and delight patients, even those who are often assumed to be on the other side of the 'digital divide.' We're now building from this foundation by simultaneously conducting additional clinical research, furthering product development, and bringing Wellinks to market."

Alex Waldron, chief executive officer of Wellinks

For the 8-week study, participants each received access to the Wellinks mobile app, which automatically recorded health data from devices, including a connected pulse oximeter and spirometer, over 8 weeks. The average participant was 80 years, and more than half of the participants had severe COPD. All participants achieved the weekly engagement goal of one pulse oximetry reading per week, and most patients met the goal of one spirometry reading per week. On average, patients entered their medication use 9 times per week and symptoms at least once per week.

Importantly, 94% of participants either agreed or strongly agreed that the Wellinks app was easy to use, and 81% said that it was valuable for managing their COPD. Overall, the tools received a net promoter score of 59, which indicates a very high level of patient satisfaction.

Healthcare is experiencing a major revolution in the care of patients with chronic disease through the introduction of mobile health apps and virtually enabled care. For COPD patients, who have unique needs and challenges, it is essential to properly test and validate these new resources. It's exciting to see this population of chronically ill patients successfully engage with multiple devices tied to one common mobile app capable of synthesizing and relaying the data to the physician and care team."

Dr Brian Gelbman, study's principal investigator and associate clinical professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College and New York Presbyterian Hospital

This announcement comes on the heels of Wellinks announcing a US $25 million funding round led by Morningside Ventures. The funding will support the development of additional clinical research studies, similar to the recently announced ASPIRE study in collaboration with the COPD Foundation, which examines both the clinical and economic outcomes of the virtual-first solution.

Source:

Wellinks

Journal reference:

Gelbman, B.D & Reed, C.R., (2022) An Integrated, Multimodal, Digital Health Solution for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Prospective Observational Pilot Study. JMIR Formative Research. doi.org/10.2196/34758.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Relationship between immunological responses in the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection and long-term cognitive deficits
Understanding the evolutionary mutational patterns of chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection
Chronic disease and mental health prevalence among US child care professionals during COVID-19 pandemic
Study reveals differential blood glycoprotein profiles in symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Effective treatment for obstructive sleep apnea may reverse biological age acceleration
Meta-analysis finds intensified anticoagulation had no effect on short term mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients
T cell responses in inflammatory bowel disease patients on immune-modifying agents after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
Current evidence that vitamin D is effective against COVID-19 neurological sequelae

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Andre Alfaro from nanoComposix (now a Fortis Life Sciences company) about the possibilities lateral flow assays offer in the post-covid healthscape.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gas chromatography-ion mobility spectrometry helps diagnose COVID-19 and predict disease severity