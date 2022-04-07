COVID-19 could change the levels of proteins related to male reproductive function

Many people who recover from COVID-19 experience long-term symptoms, such as brain fog or heart problems. Increasing evidence suggests that the virus can also impair fertility. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have analyzed protein levels in semen of men who have recovered from COVID-19.

The pilot study suggests that even mild or moderate illness could change the levels of proteins related to male reproductive function, the researchers say.

Although SARS-CoV-2 mainly affects the respiratory system, the virus -; and the body's response to it -; also damages other tissues. Recent evidence indicates that COVID-19 infection can reduce male fertility, and the virus has been detected in male reproductive organs. Firuza Parikh and Rajesh Parikh at Jaslok Hospital, Sanjeeva Srivastava at the Indian Institute of Technology and colleagues wondered if COVID-19 infection could have long-term impacts on the male reproductive system. To find out, they decided to compare levels of proteins in the semen of healthy men and those who previously had mild or moderate cases of COVID-19.

Related Stories

The researchers analyzed semen samples from 10 healthy men and 17 men who had recently recovered from COVID-19. None of the men, who ranged in age from 20 to 45, had a prior history of infertility. The team found that the recovered men had significantly reduced sperm count and motility, and fewer normally shaped sperm, than men who hadn't had COVID-19. When the researchers analyzed semen proteins using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry, they found 27 proteins at higher levels and 21 proteins at lower levels in COVID-19-recovered men compared with the control group. Many of the proteins were involved in reproductive function. Two of the fertility-related proteins, semenogelin 1 and prosaposin, were present at less than half their levels in the semen of the COVID-19-recovered group than in the semen of controls.

These findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 has direct or indirect effects on male reproductive health that linger after recovery, the researchers say. The work might also reveal insights into the pathophysiology of human reproduction in recovered men, they add. However, they note that larger studies should be done to confirm these findings, and a control group of men who recently recovered from other flu-like illnesses should be included to ensure that the findings are specific for COVID-19.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Ghosh, S., et al. (2022) Semen Proteomics of COVID-19 Convalescent Men Reveals Disruption of Key Biological Pathways Relevant to Male Reproductive Function. ACS Omega. doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.1c06551.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against hospitalization in those testing positive for Omicron and Delta variants
Study finds vaccines effectively reduce deaths from COVID-19 but not the prevalence of infections
The association of lipid levels with the risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, disease severity, and mortality
Study investigates biochemical, biophysical, and immunological profile of COVID-19 respiratory secretions
Study sheds light on biomechanistic reasons why allergic asthma correlates with milder forms of COVID-19
Association between polyunsaturated fatty acid levels and COVID-19 prognosis
Study finds a significant reduction in the risk of COVID-19 infection among those who always wear glasses
Investigating extensive SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing immunoglobulins from COVID-19 recovered subjects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study models the airborne transmission of COVID-19 in a hospital outpatient examination room