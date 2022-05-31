Effectiveness of copper nanoparticle-based spray coating against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have been continuously studying various aspects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), in an effort to reduce mortality rates associated with its infection.

Study: A Copper nanoparticles-based polymeric spray coating: Nanoshield against Sars-Cov-2. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com

Background

The development of a device that could block or disrupt the transmission chain of SARS-CoV-2 has the potential to play a significant role in containing the current COVID-19 pandemic. Although several COVID-19 therapeutic measures and vaccines have successfully reduced mortality and severe infection rates throughout the world, the public is still encouraged to use effective prophylactic measures to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

The evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in the emergence of several new variants that are more transmissible, virulent, and capable of escaping immune responses generated by natural infection or vaccination. Thus, it is imperative to develop measures that can reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission among the public and healthcare workers through the correct utilization of personal safety devices, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and facemasks.

Several commercially available facemasks contain filters that are not able to inactivate pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 or multidrug-resistant bacteria. The limitations of these filters thus emphasize the need to develop safer and more efficient PPE, facemasks, and antiviral coatings for surfaces that are frequently touched by people to further reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

Previous studies have indicated that copper can effectively and quickly inactivate SARS-CoV-2. These studies have revealed that the antimicrobial activity of copper is based on four processes, including its ability to incite cell damage, generate reactive oxygen species (ROS), reduce the integrity of cell membranes, as well as degrade viral genomic material.

Metallic nanoparticles (NPs), such as those constructed from silver, copper iodide, and zinc oxide, possess a wide range of antimicrobial activity as a result of their small size and high surface-to-volume ratio. These metallic NPs are able to inactivate norovirus surrogates and bacterial cells by damaging their membrane, which leads to the release of intracellular substances and subsequent cell death. These viruses are also inactivated by the denaturation of essential proteins.

To date, there remains a limited number of studies reporting the antiviral properties of copper NPs. In a recent Journal of Applied Biomaterials & Functional Materials study, researchers demonstrate how copper NPs can potentially be incorporated into filters, PPE, facemasks, and clothing to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2.

About the study

The researchers of the current study have previously developed a single-use filter with antiviral properties that can be used for facemasks. This filter is based on polymer and copper NPs that were applied through spray technology to enhance the efficacy of PPE against SARS-CoV-2.

In the current study, scientists utilized three classes of copper NPs of different sizes including 4-6 nanometers (nm), 25 nm, and 60–80 nm. All three classes of nanomaterials were dispersed in water and characterized through different analytical tools. The newly developed antiviral coating was based on copper NPs and polyurethane (PU) through spray technology.

The coating exhibited promising virucidal effects against SARS-CoV-2, as it was found to eliminate 99% of viral infectivity in 30 minutes. Thus, this coating could provide significant antiviral protection on surfaces and materials in healthcare settings.

These observations are consistent with those reported in a previous study, wherein SARS-CoV-2 was effectively inactivated by copper sulfide (CuS) incorporated within a three-layer mask design. Similarly, another previous study reported that a copper-coated polypropylene filter face mask exhibited strong antiviral properties against SARS-CoV-2. Cuprous oxide (Cu 2 O) particles bound with polyurethane have also been shown to rapidly inactivate SARS-CoV-2.

Although the incorporation of several nanoparticles, such as those consisting of graphene or silver, into face masks has been previously reported to inactive SARS-CoV-2, the manufacturing process is extremely complex and expensive. Comparatively, copper NPs-based antiviral coatings could be developed using relatively low-cost technologies, all the while effectively reducing the transmission of several contagious diseases. To this end, spray technology is a rapid, cost-effective, reproducible, continuous, and scalable process.

Conclusions

The authors of the current study proposed a practical, low-cost, and large-scale method for the development of a copper NP-based antiviral coating for surgical masks that are constructed through spray technology. In the future, more research is required to assess the safety profile and optimal use of spray technology for mass production and commercialization of the product. Additionally, scientists should evaluate the coating biostability for a longer period.