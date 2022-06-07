Influenza vaccination rates of health and aged care facility staff during the COVID-19 pandemic

In a recent study published in the Medical Journal of Australia, researchers assessed the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on influenza vaccination.    

Study: Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic: increasing the uptake of influenza vaccination by health and aged care workers. Image Credit: Emmy1622/Shutterstock
Study: Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic: increasing the uptake of influenza vaccination by health and aged care workers. Image Credit: Emmy1622/Shutterstock

The target rate for the influenza vaccine uptake to be received by healthcare workers was 75% in 2014, which increased to 92% in 2021. Moreover, staff of the residential aged care services (RACS) were compulsorily required to be vaccinated against influenza from May 2020 throughout Australia.

Victoria has historically had high flu vaccine uptake in healthcare workers (83-88%), and the findings show that initially, this increased when the pandemic hit.”

About the study

In the present study, researchers reported the vaccination rates according to calendar year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic incident in 2020 and 2021, followed by comparing these vaccination rates with those in 2018 and 2019.

The team obtained information related to the vaccination of the health care staff from the RACs and healthcare facilities to the Victorian healthcare-associated infection surveillance system coordinating center (VICNISS). The researchers assessed aggregate non-identifiable data to improve the quality and consistency of the information collected.  

Results

The study results showed that the influenza vaccination rate in acute healthcare facilities was 83.2% in 2018, 93.0% in 2020, and 77.4% in 2021. Furthermore, the influenza vaccination rate in RACs was 86.9% in 2018, 98.9% in 2020, and 88.1% in 2021. Notably, the number of staff members who declined the influenza vaccine was higher in 2021 than in 2020 but was considerably lesser in 2018 or 2019. Moreover, the number of acute health care facility staff members who had undeclared vaccination status was 4.1% in 2020 and 18.3% in 2021.

Conclusion

The above findings suggested that the reduction in influenza vaccination rates among health and aged care workers during 2021 was a result of a higher focus on measures to mitigate COVID-19 risk, including activities like the COVID-19 vaccination program, influenza vaccination programs for the affected staff, such as after-hours and workplace vaccination, and promotions and reminders of influenza vaccinations. The results also suggest that the lower prevalence of influenza in 2020 and 2021 might have resulted in complacency about vaccination.

It is likely that the focus on COVID-19 risk mitigation activities, including the COVID-19 vaccination program, affected staff influenza vaccination program activities in hospitals and aged care”, Dr Lim explained.

The researchers believe that mandatory vaccination policies must take into account basic ethical principles, such as the effectiveness of the vaccine, overall beneficence, autonomy of personal choice, equal accessibility of the vaccine, and transparency of the vaccination program. Furthermore, the study concludes that proper planning and provision of support are essential to achieving high rates of influenza vaccine receipt by healthcare workers.

High uptake of influenza vaccination in staff working in hospitals and aged care facilities is an effective way to protect vulnerable hospital patients and aged care residents, as well as the healthcare workforce, from the viral infection.”

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Bhavana Kunkalikar

Written by

Bhavana Kunkalikar

Bhavana Kunkalikar is a medical writer based in Goa, India. Her academic background is in Pharmaceutical sciences and she holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy. Her educational background allowed her to foster an interest in anatomical and physiological sciences. Her college project work based on ‘The manifestations and causes of sickle cell anemia’ formed the stepping stone to a life-long fascination with human pathophysiology.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. (2022, June 07). Influenza vaccination rates of health and aged care facility staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 07, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220607/Influenza-vaccination-rates-of-health-and-aged-care-facility-staff-during-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Influenza vaccination rates of health and aged care facility staff during the COVID-19 pandemic". News-Medical. 07 June 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220607/Influenza-vaccination-rates-of-health-and-aged-care-facility-staff-during-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Influenza vaccination rates of health and aged care facility staff during the COVID-19 pandemic". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220607/Influenza-vaccination-rates-of-health-and-aged-care-facility-staff-during-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx. (accessed June 07, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. 2022. Influenza vaccination rates of health and aged care facility staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. News-Medical, viewed 07 June 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220607/Influenza-vaccination-rates-of-health-and-aged-care-facility-staff-during-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Robust and highly multiplexed assay for identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants
Neurological symptoms may persist for over one year in long-COVID patients
Researchers report the case of a non-vaccinated patient coinfected with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2
Researchers investigate COVID-19 mortality among introverts and extroverts
The effects of accessory protein mutations and other non-spike mutations on SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis
Evidence on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection against Omicron
Exploring antigenic traits of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants
Two cases of MIS-C after laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated adolescent patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
A system for detecting emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants