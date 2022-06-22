INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controller takes a deep dive into cellular physics

The biophysics research team at the University of Bayreuth has been taking advantage of the most popular and unrivaled pipette controller, INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY acu 2, for the preparation of buffers, media and samples in its cell culture workflows, simplifying culture set-up, splitting and media exchange.
Image Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences
Technical assistant Andrea Hanold explained: “Our main area of research focuses on what influences intracellular transport, internalization processes, and how the cell organizes itself. Much of my work involves cell culture workflows, which can be performed far more precisely and efficiently using the PIPETBOY. We’ve had two PIPETBOY acu 2 pipetting aids for about 10 years, and these are always in constant use, one shared by everyone in the wet lab and the other used exclusively for cell culture.”
“The challenge with pipetting for cell culture in a biosafety cabinet is maintaining a sterile environment, which means being careful not to reach over anything. With the PIPETBOY, I can just use one hand to safely pipette as much liquid volume as needed without interruption, simply by pressing one button to accurately aspirate and another to dispense. It’s easier to use than Peleus balls or pipette controllers from other suppliers that I’ve used in the past. This makes a huge difference, and has improved the team’s pipetting experience. It also saves us precious time and increases productivity in the lab, while mitigating any errors to enhance the accuracy and reliability of our results. We’ve only ever had to replace a single rechargeable battery in 10 years, and everything else is still working wonderfully – they’re almost indestructible!”