INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controller takes a deep dive into cellular physics

The biophysics research team at the University of Bayreuth has been taking advantage of the most popular and unrivaled pipette controller, INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY acu 2, for the preparation of buffers, media and samples in its cell culture workflows, simplifying culture set-up, splitting and media exchange.

Image Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences

Technical assistant Andrea Hanold explained: “Our main area of research focuses on what influences intracellular transport, internalization processes, and how the cell organizes itself. Much of my work involves cell culture workflows, which can be performed far more precisely and efficiently using the PIPETBOY. We’ve had two PIPETBOY acu 2 pipetting aids for about 10 years, and these are always in constant use, one shared by everyone in the wet lab and the other used exclusively for cell culture.”