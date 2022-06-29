Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory workflow automation and innovation, and a company of Danaher Corporation, unleashes the power of next generation sequencing and makes it more accessible for research labs of all sizes with the launch of the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handling system. The compact instrument automates the labor-intensive process of manual library construction and reagent transfers, helping free up technicians and researchers to focus on the science, not the workflow while also reducing the possibility of errors – all at the touch of a dial.

The Biomek NGeniuS System virtually eliminates loading errors by combining the optical analytics of Dynamic DeckOptix technology and the user-friendly head-up display to guide users with real-time feedback on guided labware placement. This valuable feature ensures correct deck loading before automatically advancing to the next step. The system also checks for capped reagent vials, incorrect sample input reaction vessels, misplaced or un-removed plate covers, and missing thermal cycling pads.

As next generation sequencing becomes a broader focus for labs globally, we uniquely understand the need to deliver an easy solution to help get crucial answers. With more than 35 years of innovation in liquid handling, we’re uniquely positioned to lead the way for customers looking for automation solutions that provide more time for research instead of addressing workflow bottlenecks. That begins right out of the box, as our user-friendly interface requires no programming skills, offering immediate use and flexibility.” Jason Lanie, Vice President and General Manager, Biotechnology Business Unit

The Software Navigation Dial makes it easy for users to simply select the batch and begin to process from four to 24 samples. The Biomek NGeniuS System increases walk-away time with an integrated thermal cycler, labware transport, and reagent aliquoting. A proprietary software portal provides further flexibility, allowing batch setup and system monitoring remotely from a user’s Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge-enabled computer.

Selective Tip Type ensures the right tip for the right volume without manual intervention, utilizing both 96 and 384 configured tips. Temperature-controlled reagent storage allows users to run end-to-end chemistries and protect reagents from thermal degradation and potential waste of precious samples.

The biggest pain point we see with manual library prep is the risk of error and the associated consequences. More important than the financial loss is knowing you’ve potentially wasted a precious sample, which is often only sufficient for one NGS run. The Biomek NGeniuS System helps us ensure we’re getting it right the very first time. The ability to put a DNA sample onto the system, press a button, turn a dial, and walk away is priceless. Staff can focus on the research instead of tedious manual library prep. The NGeniuS System has quite a small footprint for an instrument that's so powerful.” Tony O’Grady, Chief Medical Scientist, Molecular Pathology Laboratory, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Beaumont Hospital in Dublin

Market interest has been strong ahead of the June launch. Several companies, including Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Invitae, Illumina, and AmoyDX have signed application development agreements, allowing the development of applications specifically designed for the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handler. These will be available to all users via a first-of-its-kind electronic application plug-and-play library and is designed to evolve with changing lab needs.

Additional product information and resources can be found at: becls.co/ngenius.