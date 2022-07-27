Highly specialized T cells remain in blood 20 months after COVID-19

In a recent Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) study, researchers analyze T-cell reactivity following recovery from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Study: Transient and durable T cell reactivity after COVID-19. Image Credit: UGREEN 3S / Shutterstock.com

Study: Transient and durable T cell reactivity after COVID-19. Image Credit: UGREEN 3S / Shutterstock.com

Background

Naïve cluster of differentiation 4-positive (CD4+) T lymphocytes differentiate into antigen-specific effector and memory T helper (TH) cells upon antigen encounter. TH 1-polarized cells produce interferon γ (IFN-γ) and interleukin 2 (IL-2), subsequently causing cell-mediated removal of viruses and other intracellular pathogens.

In contrast, TH 2 cells produce IL-4 and IL-13, thereby facilitating the activity of B-cells and promoting post-infection tissue repair. Likewise, naïve CD8+ T lymphocytes differentiate into effector memory, central memory, and effector cells that exhibit cytotoxicity against cells infected with viruses.

About the study

The present study determined the T-cell reactivity specific to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Whole-blood samples from COVID-19-recovered healthy subjects were collected one to 21 months post-recovery.

Antigen-specific TH cell cytokines were analyzed in the samples after ex vivo stimulation with peptides spanning the N-terminus of the SARS-CoV-2 spike 1 (S1) protein or complete nucleocapsid protein.

Study findings

The samples were found to generate TH 2-type cytokines IL-4 and IL-13 in response to nucleocapsid peptides until 70 days after COVID-19 recovery. These responses were not detected in non-stimulated blood samples nor in non-infected control samples stimulated by the peptides. This initial TH 2 response was concurrent with a TH 17-type response.

Notably, the levels of nucleocapsid-induced TH 2- and TH 17 cytokines were highly correlated. The results were similar when S1 peptides stimulated whole-blood samples.

Moreover, IL-12 induction by S1 and nucleocapsid peptides was contemporaneous with IL-4, IL-13, and IL-17 levels in the early months post-infection. The striking correlation between the levels of these cytokines in the early phase of infection suggests that they were produced by the same T-cells.

Related Stories

Follicular helper T (TFH) cells, which transcribe numerous cytokine genes, were also analyzed to explore a unified T-cell phenotype that was responsible for producing these cytokines. However, the induction of IL-21, which is the signature cytokine of TFH cells, upon stimulation by either peptide pool was weak. This finding implies that IL-21+ TFH cells might not have been the source of the multipolar cytokine response.

S1- and nucleocapsid-induced IFN-γ and IL-2 were induced in the early months after infection and showed poor or no correlation with IL-4, IL-12, IL13, and IL-17 levels. However, these cytokines persisted without declining over time and correlated well. Thus, the SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell responses during the early and late convalescence phases are derived from different/separate T-cell clones.

Conclusions

The durability of IFN-γ and IL-2 responses reported in the current study indicate a sustained T-cell memory response after infection with SARS-CoV-2. This was congruent with recent reports that revealed the SARS-CoV-2-reactive CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell memory response post-infection.

These studies estimated the half-life of the T-cell memory response to be three to five months after recovery from COVID-19. Comparatively, the current study findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2-reactive IL-2 or IFN-γ-producing T-cells might prevail much longer than previously reported.

It was observed that a subgroup of specialized T cells (Th1 cells) that promote the destruction of virus-infected cells were active for at least 20 months after natural COVID-19. The infected patients also harbored several other types of T cells that reacted with SARS-CoV-2. These latter T cells disappeared from blood approximately two months after recovery from infection.

Anna Martner, Institute of Biomedicine, Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg. Photo: Elin Lindström

Anna Martner, Institute of Biomedicine, Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg. Photo: Elin Lindström

"While certain subsets of T cells disappear shortly after infection, highly specialized T cells (T helper 1 cells) remain stably present in the blood to suggest that a vital aspect of protective immunity is functional years after COVID-19", says Anna Martner, Associate Professor of immunology at the Sahlgrenska Academy. "These results may explain why re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 only rarely translates into severe COVID-19".

Some limitations of the study include its small sample size and short post-COVID-19 follow-up period. Moreover, the researchers did not explicitly identify the phenotype(s) of cytokine-generating T-cells.

Journal reference:
  • Martner, A., Wiktorin H. G., Törnell, A., et al. (2022). Transient and durable T cell reactivity after COVID-19. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 119(30). doi:10.1073/pnas.2203659119

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2022, July 27). Highly specialized T cells remain in blood 20 months after COVID-19. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 27, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220727/Highly-specialized-T-cells-remain-in-blood-20-months-after-COVID-19.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Highly specialized T cells remain in blood 20 months after COVID-19". News-Medical. 27 July 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220727/Highly-specialized-T-cells-remain-in-blood-20-months-after-COVID-19.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Highly specialized T cells remain in blood 20 months after COVID-19". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220727/Highly-specialized-T-cells-remain-in-blood-20-months-after-COVID-19.aspx. (accessed July 27, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2022. Highly specialized T cells remain in blood 20 months after COVID-19. News-Medical, viewed 27 July 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220727/Highly-specialized-T-cells-remain-in-blood-20-months-after-COVID-19.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bivalent mRNA vaccine induces powerful antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
Researchers report ‘hybrid immune damping’ following SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection
Why Omicron is more infectious than other SARS-CoV-2 variants
Three doses of Novavax vaccine effective against Omicron subvariants
How has vaccination shaped the global evolutionary trajectory of SARS-CoV-2?
SARS-CoV-2 oral vaccine candidate found to induce neutralizing mucosal IgA
UK study finds an increase in cardiovascular diseases and diabetes up to 12 months after COVID-19
Scientists explore SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and platelet-activating factor

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study describes county-to-county SARS-CoV-2 transmission in Minnesota