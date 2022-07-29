Study aims to investigate the effects of digital diabetes prevention program on weight, physical activity

JMIR Publications recently published "A 12-Month Follow-Up of the Effects of a Digital Diabetes Prevention Program (VP Transform for Prediabetes) on Weight and Physical Activity Among Adults With Prediabetes: Secondary Analysis" in JMIR Diabetes which reported that previous research has demonstrated the efficacy of a diabetes prevention program (DPP) in lifestyle modifications that can prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes among individuals at risk.

The aim of this study is to investigate the effects of a digital DPP on weight and physical activity among participants who had completed 12 months of the program.

This study was also a secondary analysis of retrospective data of adults with prediabetes who were enrolled in VP Transform for Prediabetes for 12 months of the program.

The program incorporates interactive mobile computing, remote monitoring, an evidence-based curriculum, behavior tracking tools, health coaching, and online peer support to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

The sample was composed of people with prediabetes who completed at least 9 months of the VP Transform for Prediabetes program.

Diabetes is associated with considerable economic and social burden. Digital Diabetes Programs, such as VP Transform for prediabes, have the potential to enhance health outcomes while mitigating healthcare costs " Dr. Meshari F. Alwashmi, The Memorial University of Newfoundland

Type 2 diabetes can be managed and prevented using lifestyle change programs. Clinical trial efficacy data demonstrated a marked reduction in progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes mellitus among individuals who achieved modest weight loss through lifestyle change focused on dietary change and increased physical activity.

Based on these findings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the National Diabetes Prevention Program to help individuals with prediabetes achieve 5% to 7% body weight loss.

Diabetes prevention programs have been widely implemented and have been shown to be effective in helping individuals reduce their weight and improve health behaviors such as engaging in physical activity and eating a balanced diet.

Virgin Pulse, a global digital health company, adapted the CDC's Diabetes Prevention Program to a digital model to enable a highly scalable, convenient, and flexible delivery of the CDC program.

Effectiveness of the digital DPP, VP Transform for Prediabetes, was previously evaluated over a 4-month period, resulting in an average weight loss of 13.3 pounds after 4 months.

The Alwashmi Research Team concluded in their JMIR Publications Research Output, "VP Transform for Prediabetes significantly reduces body weight and results in an increase in total weekly physical activity minutes. The study's findings highlight the effectiveness of the program in promoting meaningful changes to participants' behaviors, leading to a reduction in their risk for type 2 diabetes."