One-time test predicts which hospitalized COVID-19 patients are likely to worsen, study finds

A one-time test could predict which people hospitalized with COVID-19 are likely to worsen significantly during their stay, even if they were admitted with relatively mild symptoms, according to a study of more than 2,500 people headed by researchers at Stanford Medicine.

The test measures patient blood levels of a protein on the virus that causes COVID-19. High levels of the protein correlated strongly with an increased need for respiratory support five days later, regardless of the patient's disease severity when the test was conducted, the researchers found. People whose levels were high were also likely to be hospitalized significantly longer than those with lower levels.

The findings suggest that the virus may continue to replicate in a subset of hospitalized patients, and that those patients might benefit from antiviral treatments like monoclonal antibodies or remdesivir. Such antiviral treatments are now primarily used in outpatient settings after previous clinical trials showed they did not benefit hospitalized patients.

The way we've been thinking about COVID-19 is that antivirals are most helpful early in disease, to stop viral replication before a person becomes really sick. When a person is sick enough to be hospitalized, it seems that the inflammatory response to the virus causes many of their clinical symptoms. Some have suggested that it is time to stop studying antivirals in the sickest patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. But this study suggests that a subset of patients might benefit from antiviral therapies even after hospitalization." Angela Rogers, MD, Associate Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care

Rogers is the lead author of the study, which was published online Aug. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. She headed an international group of researchers in analyzing the results of a large, multicenter clinical trial of antiviral therapies in hospitalized COVID-19 patients called the ACTIV-3, or TICO (therapeutics for inpatients with COVID-19) trial.

Testing antivirals

The ACTIV-3 trial was designed to test five antiviral drugs versus a placebo in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Rogers and her colleagues studied more than 2,500 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at multiple locations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa between August 2020 and mid-November 2021 — a period that spanned the rise of the delta variant of the virus around the globe. Few of the patients were vaccinated.

Blood samples from patients were tested at the time of their enrollment in the study for the presence of the telltale protein from the nucleocapsid, or outer covering, of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Ninety-five percent of the participants had detectable levels of this protein, called the N protein. Of them, 57% had levels equal to or higher than 1,000 nanograms per liter (a nanogram is one-billionth of a gram). On average, people with levels above 1,000 ng/L were sicker at the time of sample collection than those with lower levels of N protein in their blood.

At first blush, the findings may seem obvious — more virus might suggest a higher burden of infection or that the immune system is not able to control the infection. But the researchers teased out some important subtleties when they compared the relative N protein levels in 1,085 patients randomly assigned to receive a placebo treatment with their symptoms five days after sample collection.

"Within every level of disease severity, people with higher protein, or antigen, levels were at a markedly higher risk of worsening," Rogers said. "People with high levels of antigen, but who could breathe without oxygen when they enrolled in the study, were five times more likely than someone with lower levels of antigen to require oxygen supplementation five days later."