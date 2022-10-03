New data validates the benefits of Daxor's BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients

Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.

This study shows the substantial benefit of BVA-guided care for Medicare patients with heart failure. Reducing the mortality rate by 81% on a 30-day basis and 85% on a one-year basis (from 36.8% to 5.6%) for one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. has been shown to be attainable with BVA in this 216-patient study. The study also showed a 56% lower rate of 30-day rehospitalization which points to a strong economic benefit for payers." Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer

"Understanding the impact of treatment decisions on outcomes for the over-65 population is of relevance to U.S. healthcare, as decisions made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding reimbursement, outcome-based incentives and penalties applied to health providers, and indication guidelines have an enormous impact on how healthcare is provided," said John E. Strobeck, M.D., PhD, principal investigator.

The study titled "Heart Failure Outcomes with Volume-guided Management in anOver-65 Population" showed this cohort of patients experienced markedly better outcomes vs. controls for 30-day readmissions (12.0% vs 27.0%, P< .001), 30-day mortality (2.3% vs 11.8%, P< .001), and 365-day mortality (5.6% vs 36.8%, P< .001) rates.