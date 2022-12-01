Human T cell immunity is coping with mutations in SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Immune T cells are continuing to target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, although mutations are making some T cells less effective, according to new research.

Published in Nature Immunology, researchers from the University of Birmingham have shown that human T cell immunity is currently coping with mutations that have accumulated over time in COVID-19 variants.

In the study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, the research partner of the NHS, the researchers tested CD4+ T cells collected at the start of the pandemic from healthcare workers infected with COVID-19.

Related Stories

Some of the T-cells were still able to recognize parts of the spike protein, called epitopes, unaltered in later virus strains including the current Omicron variant. However, T cell recognition was worse against seven out of ten epitopes mutated in different variants of concern.

The researchers caution that as SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate, T-cell recognition of additional epitopes could be lost decreasing overall protection by the immune system.

Dr Heather Long, Associate Professor in the Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy at the University of Birmingham and lead author of the research said:

"Our paper shows that although most people have a diverse T cell response against the virus, some responses are less effective against Omicron. As further variants of concern are identified we will need to consider carefully how new viral mutations affect T-cell recognition."

The vaccines currently in use are still vital to protect us from COVID-19. Should SARS-CoV-2 continue to mutate to evade the immune system, our findings will help researchers to develop new vaccines better suited to those variants."

Dr Graham Taylor, Associate Professor, Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy, University of Birmingham

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Tye, E.X.C., et al. (2022) Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein impair epitope-specific CD4+ T cell recognition. Nature Immunology. doi.org/10.1038/s41590-022-01351-7.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New technologies and recent advances in the study of T cells and T-cell epitope discovery in food allergy research
Study suggests persistent immune activation and long COVID correlate independently with severe COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on sperm quality
Researchers explore gut microbiome dysbiosis in acute COVID-19 infection and recovery
Are medical masks non-inferior to N95 respirators to prevent COVID-19 in health care workers providing routine care?
Study finds that pediatric stroke is associated with COVID-19 infections but not with multisystem inflammatory syndrome
Do previously infected individuals still benefit from vaccination against COVID-19?
The relationship between neutralization levels and observed efficacies against asymptomatic and symptomatic infection of ten COVID-19 vaccines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Plasma from vaccinated and COVID-19 convalescent subjects as passive immunotherapy against the new Omicron BQ.1.1, XBB, and BF.7 variants