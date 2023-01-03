Advanced MRI tool can reveal new structural insights into atherothrombosis

Atherosclerosis is a long-term arterial vessel wall disease characterized by the build- up of lipid- rich and inflamed plaques. It often goes undetected, but highly inflamed plaques disrupt and form a blood clot attached to the vessel wall adjacent to the flowing blood. This acute event (atherothrombosis) can lead to heart attack or stroke.

Boston University investigators, working with researchers from Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and the Providence VA Medical Center, now have developed and substantiated an advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tool to reveal new structural insights into atherothrombosis, the leading cause of mortality in the Western world.

Using an experimental model, they combined magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and mathematical analysis to architecturally define features of fatty material that forms plaques in the arteries not visualized with conventional MRI or histology alone.

This method uniquely detects regions of arteries at risk of rupture or atherothrombosis, thus increasing the accuracy of diagnosis and assessment of treatment outcomes in individuals with atherosclerotic disease."

James A. Hamilton, PhD, corresponding author, professor of physiology & biophysics at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine

Related Stories

As atherosclerosis progresses, damaged smooth muscle cells (SMC) become inflamed and disorganized. While current bio-imaging techniques focus mainly on plaque features adjacent to the flowing blood, they are unable to capture highly detailed deeper cellular elements and fibrous disorganization across the entire vessel.

In regions with normal vessel wall and low inflammation, researchers observed long-range coherence of SMC and collagen fiber orientation parallel to the vessel wall, whereas in highly inflamed regions, blood clots and underlying vessels were characterized by highly random properties with many short tracts that were perpendicular to the vessel wall.

According to the researchers, this research represents an important step forward by the Hamilton group, in a decade-long collaborative project that has designed MRI methods to identify high risk plaques that are being testing clinically.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Taylor, E.N., et al. (2022) Lipid and smooth muscle architectural pathology in the rabbit atherosclerotic vessel wall using Q-space cardiovascular magnetic resonance. Journal of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance. doi.org/10.1186/s12968-022-00897-7.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The separate and combined associations of coffee and tea consumption with all-cause and cause-specific mortality
Researchers identify a genetic defect in alveolar macrophages that causes lung disease
New approach provides better understanding of atherosclerosis in the leg arteries
Study uncovers new immune target to treat atherosclerosis
Plant-based foods vs. animal-based foods
Research reveals pivotal role of C/EBPb in the development of alveolar macrophages
Lipid screening and dyslipidemia intervention in adolescence may stop atherosclerosis progression
Thirdhand smoke exposure elevates biomarkers associated with the initiation of skin diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Leducq Foundation awards $15 million to advance the understanding of atherosclerosis