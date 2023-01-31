Cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients, study shows

Research findings published in Frontiers in Immunology show that cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in previously vaccinated patients. These findings support recommending vaccination for patients with cancer, including those receiving systemic therapies, say Saint Louis University scientists.

Immunotherapy is a treatment strategy that boosts a patient's immune system to attack cancerous cells. In this novel study led by Ryan Teague, Ph.D., professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Saint Louis University's School of Medicine, the Teague lab studied T cell responses and antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients receiving immunotherapy.

Their research found data to support the clinical safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors, a class of immunotherapy drugs.

It was thought that patients who had recently been vaccinated for or exposed to COVID-19 may have boosted inflammatory responses after immune checkpoint blockade treatment. The study found that immunotherapy did not tend to boost immune responses against COVID-19 in vaccinated patients, supporting the safety of receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors and the vaccine simultaneously."

Ryan Teague, Ph.D., professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Saint Louis University's School of Medicine

Teague notes that several timely factors came together to enable this research. In July 2022, the Teague lab published a study in Cancer Immunology Immunotherapy using a new technique known as Single-Cell RNA Sequencing, which allows researchers to study genetic information at the individual cell level to characterize immune responses after cancer treatment to identify biomarkers that could predict better patient outcomes.

Having collected blood from more than 100 patients with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, Teague recognized the opportunity to extend the benefit of this collection toward improving our understanding of patient immune responses against the vaccine.

"The COVID paper came from a unique window of time where we had a pandemic, and we had this valuable collection of patient samples that we could use to ask this timely question," Teague said.

Additional authors include graduate students Alexander Piening, Emily Ebert, Niloufar Khojandi, and Assistant Professor Elise Alspach, Ph.D., from the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at SLU's School of Medicine.

This work was supported by grant number NIH NCI R01 CA238705 from the National Institutes of Health.

Source:

Saint Louis University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Piening, A., et al. (2022) Immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated patients receiving checkpoint blockade immunotherapy for cancer. Frontiers in Immunology. doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2022.1022732.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests robust lung mucosal immunity against SARS-CoV-2 can be better achieved through hybrid immunity, as opposed to peripheral vaccination alone
Pancreatic cancer study reveals the cause of tumor cell resistance to immunotherapy
What is the association between COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and mortality?
Exploring the clinical impact of co-detections of other respiratory viruses in US children hospitalized for COVID-19
Researchers estimate COVID-19 Omicron variant mortality in Denmark
Study evaluates post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 in US university
Survey of previously vaccinated US residents finds the most common reasons for not getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine
Scientists Develop a Cancer Vaccine to Simultaneously Kill and Prevent Brain Cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Analysis of adverse events in older US adults after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination