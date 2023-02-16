Adults who received COVID-19 vaccines reported short-term reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms

A recent study on Swedish adults explored the prevalence of mental health symptoms before and after immunization with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Study: Short-term improvement of mental health after a COVID-19 vaccination. Image Credit: eamesBot / ShutterstockStudy: Short-term improvement of mental health after a COVID-19 vaccination. Image Credit: eamesBot / Shutterstock

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has substantially negatively impacted the mental health status of both infected and non-infected individuals globally. An increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders, including depression and anxiety, has been observed among severely infected individuals, probably because of SARS-CoV-2-induced neuroinflammation.

Apart from direct infection, pandemic-related social restrictions as well as the fear of contracting infection, have caused a deterioration in mental health among non-infected individuals.

COVID-19 vaccines have led to a significant reduction in cases and severity of the disease worldwide. However, the impact of vaccination on mental health and wellbeing remains poorly understood.

In the current study, scientists have determined the short-term changes in mental health symptoms among individuals immunized with COVID-19 vaccines.

Study design

The study was conducted on 7,925 Swedish adults. Self-reported COVID-19 vaccination status was collected from the participants between July and October 2021. Self-reported depressive and anxiety symptoms were collected from the participants between December 2020 and October 2021.

The prevalence of mental health symptoms was estimated one month before and after the first vaccination and in some cases, one month after the second vaccination. The depressive and anxiety symptoms were estimated using the Patient Health Questionnaire and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder, respectively. The participants reporting no vaccination or chose not to report vaccination status were considered unvaccinated.  

Important observations

Among enrolled participants, 64% received two vaccine doses, 24.9% received a single dose, 3.8% did not receive any vaccination, and 7.1% chose not to report vaccination status.

Related Stories

A lower prevalence of depressive and anxiety symptoms was observed among vaccinated participants, especially after the second vaccination, compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Among participants with two-dose vaccination, a reduction in mental health symptoms was observed one month after the first and second vaccination. A similar trend was observed among participants who received only a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

No significant reduction in depressive or anxiety symptoms was observed among unvaccinated participants over the entire study period. However, after four months, the baseline estimates showed a reduction in the prevalence of depressive symptoms when compared to those obtained at baseline.

Baseline characteristics of the study participants by vaccination status.Baseline characteristics of the study participants by vaccination status.

Study significance

The study demonstrates a short-term improvement in the prevalence of depressive and anxiety symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination among a large number of Swedish adults. The improvement becomes more prominent after the second vaccination, irrespective of age, sex, body mass index, relationship status, smoking habit, presence of comorbidities, history of psychiatric disorders, and SARS-CoV-2 infection status.

As mentioned by the scientists, the study may suffer from selection bias as the participants were recruited from ongoing studies or social media campaigns. Thus, the participants might have different statuses regarding COVID-19 vaccination and mental health outcomes.

Moreover, the study analyzed self-reported information on vaccination and mental health status, which can lead to misclassification of exposure and outcomes. Socioeconomic differences between participants were not addressed in the study. However, such differences can influence individual willingness to COVID-19 vaccination as well as mental disorders.

Despite these limitations, the study highlights that COVID-19 vaccines are not only effective in reducing disease severity but also effective in improving mental health and wellbeing. The study supports the initiation of outreach campaigns targeting vaccine-hesitant individuals for the overall betterment of the mental health status of the general population.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2023, February 16). Adults who received COVID-19 vaccines reported short-term reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 16, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230216/Adults-who-received-COVID-19-vaccines-reported-short-term-reductions-in-depressive-and-anxiety-symptoms.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Adults who received COVID-19 vaccines reported short-term reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms". News-Medical. 16 February 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230216/Adults-who-received-COVID-19-vaccines-reported-short-term-reductions-in-depressive-and-anxiety-symptoms.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Adults who received COVID-19 vaccines reported short-term reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230216/Adults-who-received-COVID-19-vaccines-reported-short-term-reductions-in-depressive-and-anxiety-symptoms.aspx. (accessed February 16, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2023. Adults who received COVID-19 vaccines reported short-term reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms. News-Medical, viewed 16 February 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230216/Adults-who-received-COVID-19-vaccines-reported-short-term-reductions-in-depressive-and-anxiety-symptoms.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Changes in SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers after COVID-19 vaccination
Fibromyalgia may occur post-COVID
Bivalent booster recipients show slightly higher protection against infection and significantly higher protection against death than monovalent booster recipients
Meta-analysis showcases the long-term benefits of COVID-19 vaccines against hospitalization & death
Vaccine efficacy and booster dose combinations among 18.9 million adults in the early phase of Omicron
Novel COVID-19 protein component vaccine elicits durable immune response in rodents
Researchers report a physical barrier against SARS-CoV-2 infection based on an inhalable bioadhesive hydrogel
Post-COVID-19 CT scans show lung abnormalities persist two years later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
SARS-CoV-2 infection and Ad26.COV2.S vaccination may increase risk of stroke post-vaccination