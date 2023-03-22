Higher Paxlovid uptake in winter 2022 could have prevented nearly 5,000 deaths

In a recent study published in the JAMA Health Forum, researchers in the United States estimated the reduction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mortality rates after the Paxlovid rollout.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections were the third largest cause of mortality in the United States in 2022, and after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir), the test-to-treat strategy became a pillar of the US pandemic response. Treatment with Paxlovid necessitates testing and medication initiation within five days after COVID-19 symptoms start. However, the population-level effect of the Paxlovid rollout has not been evaluated.

Research Letter: Projected COVID-19 Mortality Reduction From Paxlovid Rollout. Image Credit: WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS / ShutterstockResearch Letter: Projected COVID-19 Mortality Reduction From Paxlovid Rollout. Image Credit: WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS / Shutterstock

About the study

In the present study, researchers estimated the simulated influence of the Paxlovid rollout on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

The team modeled COVID-19-related hospitalization and death rate reductions after Paxlovid introduction as the product of (1) the number of symptomatic patients diagnosed within five days since symptom onset, (2) the likelihood of being treated with Paxlovid after eligibility is fulfilled, and (3) the effectiveness of Paxlovid against hospital admission and mortality risks. Sensitivity analysis was also performed, which involved ten models developed to predict optimistic and pessimistic limits for the reduction in hospital admission and mortality rate, subpopulation assessments, predictions based on increased Paxlovid administration, and the number of COVID-19 tests and courses of Paxlovid required.

Results

Researchers found that 78% of COVID-19 cases in the US requiring hospitalization were diagnosed within five days after symptom onset, including 5% who were eligible to receive Paxlovid.  Paxlovid is found to be 67% effective against COVID-19-related hospital admission and 81% effective against COVID-19-related mortality. This amounts to 2.7% and 3.2% reductions in hospitalization and mortality rates, respectively.

In sensitivity analysis, hospitalization rate reductions for COVID-19 ranged from 0.5% to 7.5%, and mortality reductions from 0.6% to 7.5%. On the other hand, the team estimated hospitalization and death reductions of 7.7% and 9.3% in nursing homes that reported higher uptake. If Paxlovid usage among eligible populations rose to 40%, the team estimated a 21% decrease in hospitalization and a 25% decrease in mortality rates. If Paxlovid utilization grows to 80%, a 42% decrease in hospitalizations and a 51% decrease in death rates were also estimated.

With 5% Paxlovid uptake, the team noted that the required number of COVID-19 symptomatic tests would be almost 4.8 million and Paxlovid courses would be 2.5 million during the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron wave. This could prevent approximately 2.7% of hospital admissions and 3.2% of fatalities. With a Paxlovid adoption rate of 80%, the required number of symptomatic tests would have been 75.3 million, while that of the Paxlovid courses would have been 39.8 million, preventing 41.8% of hospital admissions and 50.5% of fatalities.

Conclusion

The study findings projected that 4,800 deaths could have been avoided if the present Paxlovid uptake had been attained in January 2022. The estimations indicate that 0.7 to 75.3 million COVID-19 symptomatic tests and 0.4 to 39.8 million Paxlovid courses are required for a future SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-like pandemic. The researchers have proposed a simple, adaptable framework for assessing the resource requirements and advantages related to future expansions of the test-to-treat strategy in a continuously changing environment.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Bhavana Kunkalikar

Written by

Bhavana Kunkalikar

Bhavana Kunkalikar is a medical writer based in Goa, India. Her academic background is in Pharmaceutical sciences and she holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy. Her educational background allowed her to foster an interest in anatomical and physiological sciences. Her college project work based on ‘The manifestations and causes of sickle cell anemia’ formed the stepping stone to a life-long fascination with human pathophysiology.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. (2023, March 22). Higher Paxlovid uptake in winter 2022 could have prevented nearly 5,000 deaths. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 22, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230322/Higher-Paxlovid-uptake-in-winter-2022-could-have-prevented-nearly-5000-deaths.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Higher Paxlovid uptake in winter 2022 could have prevented nearly 5,000 deaths". News-Medical. 22 March 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230322/Higher-Paxlovid-uptake-in-winter-2022-could-have-prevented-nearly-5000-deaths.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Higher Paxlovid uptake in winter 2022 could have prevented nearly 5,000 deaths". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230322/Higher-Paxlovid-uptake-in-winter-2022-could-have-prevented-nearly-5000-deaths.aspx. (accessed March 22, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. 2023. Higher Paxlovid uptake in winter 2022 could have prevented nearly 5,000 deaths. News-Medical, viewed 22 March 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230322/Higher-Paxlovid-uptake-in-winter-2022-could-have-prevented-nearly-5000-deaths.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Next-gen Mpro inhibitor: Promising new drug candidate against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants
Tetravalent COVID vaccine provides broad antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants in animal model
SARS-CoV-2 infection enhances vaccine-induced immunological memory against spike protein
Ipsilateral vaccination improves response to second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Biomarkers that can predict long COVID symptoms
Anti-Omicron antibodies are induced by hypermutation with ancestral BNT162b2 COVID vaccine
Does vitamin D play an anti-viral role against SARS-CoV-2?
A novel pan-sarbecovirus vaccine candidate neutralizes Omicron BQ.1.1 and XBB subvariants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The effectiveness of mRNA vaccines during Omicron BA.4/5 predominance