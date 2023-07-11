Research finds bacteria in kitchens to be mostly harmless

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Bacteria found in 74 kitchens spread among 5 European countries were mostly harmless according to new research published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

"We have previously found considerable variations in kitchen standards, food preparation practices, and cleaning regimes between France, Norway, Portugal, Romania, and Hungary," said Birgitte Moen, Ph.D., Scientist-;Department of Food Safety and Quality, Nofima-;Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Research, Ås, Norway.

In the study, the researchers sampled bacteria populations from sinks, cutting boards, counter tops, handles and cleaning utensils-;sponges and cloths-;used in kitchens.

Despite large numbers of species and considerable differences in bacterial diversity between samples, the researchers identified 8 bacterial genera commonly associated with environmental sources in most of the kitchens they sampled, which they characterized as "core microbiota." These included Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas, Enhydrobacter, Enterobacteriaceae, Psychrobacter, Chryseobacterium, Bacillus and Staphylococcus.

In the report, the authors stressed that the core microbiota persisted despite considerable differences between kitchens in the study. Some kitchens lacked running water, some lacked an indoor sink and some lacked dishwashers. They also persisted despite differing food preparation methods, dietary habits and differences in hand and kitchen hygiene, both of which affect the probability of infection.

Related Stories

The study was motivated by the authors' curiosity, said Moen. Bacteria in food, in the gut, in hospitals and in professional food production had been well researched, but little was known about the microbes that inhabit the domestic kitchen. With an already existing collaboration across countries, "we had a unique opportunity to dig into this," Moen added.

The team knew that harmful bacteria enter kitchens via contaminated food, and that the type of these bacteria varied across countries. For example, Salmonella is not a problem in Norway, but it is the most commonly reported cause of foodborne illness in mainland Europe. Knowledge of the bacteria inhabiting the domestic kitchen could be used to help prevent human illness, and perhaps could even lead to more hygienic kitchen designs and better cleaning utensils, said Moen.

Source:

American Society for Microbiology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hospitalized Kenyan patients more likely to harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Surprising ancestry of caterpillar venom could be key to delivery of lifesaving drugs
Reviving a forgotten antibiotic: Old drug shows new promise against superbugs
Unique combination of intestinal bacteria in Japanese centenarians may be the key to long life
Sugar sialic acid fuels disease-causing bacteria in the gut, study shows
New antibiotic-resistance genes are present in bacteria in almost all environments, study shows
Study finds altered gut bacteria in people with early signs of Alzheimer's disease
Viruses and bacteria frequently interact in man-made environments, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Gut bacteria toxins: A hidden trigger for Parkinson's disease?