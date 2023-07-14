Novel approach: intranasal vaccination strategy targets Omicron COVID-19 variants

In a recent study posted to the Preprints with The Lancet* SSRN preprint server, researchers tested the efficacy of a two to three-dose intranasal (IN) regimen of the NDV-HXP-S vaccine candidate for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a mouse model.

In addition, they tested if it worked effectively as a booster in mice intramuscularly (IM) immunized with a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-lipid nanoparticle (LNP) COVID-19 vaccine.

They genetically engineered this vaccine based on the avirulent LaSota strain of Newcastle disease virus (NDV), a viral vector, to match spike (S) proteins of Omicron subvariants BA.1/5.

Study: Intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Vaccines Elicit Humoral and Cellular Mucosal Immunity in Mice. Image Credit: unoL/Shutterstock.comStudy: Intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Vaccines Elicit Humoral and Cellular Mucosal Immunity in Mice. Image Credit: unoL/Shutterstock.com

*Important notice: SSRN publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Background

The continuous emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOC), e.g., Omicron, with increased transmissibility and immune evasion potential, has led to the weakening of efficacy of the first-generation COVID-19 vaccines.

It raises the need for vaccine boosters that target Omicron subvariants to restore immunity against asymptomatic to mild COVID-19 and cease further SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

About the study

In the present study, researchers demonstrated the ability of live NDV-HXP-S IN vaccines to induce mucosal and systemic immunity in BALB/c mice. They vaccinated all test animals IN with 105 or 106 50% of egg embryo infectious dose (EID50) of NDV-HXP-S once or twice at an interval of four weeks.

The study had two control groups, a vector-only, and a negative-control group, where the latter was mock-vaccinated using phosphate buffer saline.

The team collected each animal's serum & nasal washes, and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) four and eight weeks post-primary immunization and eight weeks after boosting, respectively. Further, they collected animal lungs eight weeks post-boosting

Related Stories

To test the immunogenicity of the NDV-HXP-S vaccine, the team IN vaccinated BALB/c mice two times at an interval of three weeks with 106 EID50 of NDV-HXP-S expressing ancestral, BA.1 or BA.5 S. Additionally, they investigated whether immunity developed against the viral vector interfered with the effect of boosting in the test animals. 

So, the team vaccinated mice twice with 106 EID50 of NDV-HXP-S expressing ancestral S at a three-week gap, while the animals in the vector-only control group with wildtype LaSota NDV. Subsequently, they collected serum samples, nasal washes, and intestinal and vaginal lavages of unboosted test animals at day 197.

The researchers mimicked the real-world scenario in K18-hACE2 mice. First, they vaccinated them with five µg of mRNA-LNPs IM and then boosted them IN with NDV-HXP-S booster based on ancestral or BA.1 S, dosage 106 EID50.

After a week, they collected spleens for memory B cell analysis, and four weeks after boosting, they also collected their serum, nasal washes, vaginal and intestinal lavages, and lungs. 

The team utilized flow cytometry (FC) with tetrameric B cell probes for B cell analysis. They used intravenous (IV) labeling with an anti-CD45 antibody to assess the effect of the IN NDV-HXP-S booster on S-specific circulating and extravascular CD8+ T cells.

Furthermore, the researchers characterized the systemic memory T cell responses using intracellular cytokine staining. To perform these experiments, they used splenocytes ex vivo stimulated overnight with an ancestral or BA.1 S-based peptide pool.

Results

The study results indicate the NDV-HXP-S variant vaccine's remarkable efficacy in eliciting humoral and cellular immunity irrespective of use in primary immunizations or boosting. Intriguingly, the IN administration of these vaccines also elicited high mucosal immunoglobulin A (IgA) and serum IgG titers against Omicron VOCs in mice.

Given the ability of the NDV-HXP-S COVID-19 vaccine candidate to induce adequate mucosal and systemic immunity, it could potentially reduce SARS-CoV-2 cases and onward transmission.

Other important observations made by the authors were that NDV-HXP-S variant vaccines induced antigen-specific memory B cells and locally induced T cell responses in the lungs of recipient mice. Also, IN boosting with NDV-HXP-S increased CD8+ T cell populations in mice lungs.

Furthermore, immunity to NDV vector did not interfere with the effects of boosting by NDV-HXP-S. Its booster dose administered IN in the upper respiratory tract (URT) improved serum IgG titers and induced mucosal immunity (IgA) at several mucosal sites, including the gut, URT, and the genitourinary tract, even in aged mice. 

Thus, elderly individuals could greatly benefit from eliciting local, protective immunity in the URT, especially those unable to generate a robust immune response to IM vaccinations. This knowledge could also help improvise vaccines against many other viruses that infect via mucosal sites, e.g., human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). 

Another advantage of the NDV-HXP-S vaccine is that it grows in embryonated chicken eggs and, thus, could be manufactured in existing influenza vaccine production facilities, which makes it an attractive low-cost option in low- and middle-income countries. 

Conclusions

The study data proved that IN boosting with NDV-HXP-S post-IM mRNA-LNPs vaccination induced sufficient mucosal immunity and improved systemic immunity, thus supporting its use as an intranasal booster.

More importantly, this vaccine candidate showed promising results in phase I and II clinical trials, with favorable safety and immunogenicity profile. 

Studies in hamster models would uncover whether NDV-HXP-S variant vaccines could also cease viral transmission; however, the current study established its versatility as a primary-series COVID-19 vaccine and a booster.

*Important notice: SSRN publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2023, July 14). Novel approach: intranasal vaccination strategy targets Omicron COVID-19 variants. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 14, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230714/Novel-approach-intranasal-vaccination-strategy-targets-Omicron-COVID-19-variants.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Novel approach: intranasal vaccination strategy targets Omicron COVID-19 variants". News-Medical. 14 July 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230714/Novel-approach-intranasal-vaccination-strategy-targets-Omicron-COVID-19-variants.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Novel approach: intranasal vaccination strategy targets Omicron COVID-19 variants". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230714/Novel-approach-intranasal-vaccination-strategy-targets-Omicron-COVID-19-variants.aspx. (accessed July 14, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2023. Novel approach: intranasal vaccination strategy targets Omicron COVID-19 variants. News-Medical, viewed 14 July 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230714/Novel-approach-intranasal-vaccination-strategy-targets-Omicron-COVID-19-variants.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Older age and certain health conditions increase risk of COVID-19 death in boosted individuals
Prolonged T-cell response during severe COVID-19 does not contribute to long COVID
Self-reported long COVID symptoms not identified in diagnostic tests
The role of pulmonary dysfunction and COVID-19 severity in the development of Long COVID
How does SARS-CoV-2 affect the placenta during pregnancy?
Was there a change in the incidence of diabetes in children and adolescents after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Unlocking the link: COVID-19 restrictions tied to surge in invasive Group A Streptococcal infections
Alarming pediatric hospital admissions linked to COVID-19 in England

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Does previous antibiotic treatment affect COVID-19 severity?