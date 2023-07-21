BioIVT to highlight its integral role in liquid biopsy research at AACC conference

BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it will highlight the integral role it is playing in liquid biopsy research at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo. This conference will be held from July 23-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Liquid biopsy research can revolutionize the way we detect, diagnose, and treat diseases. However, several issues need to be resolved before it can reach its full potential. They include adopting standardized collection protocols to reduce analytical variability and lower the risk of failure. The utility of each new molecular biomarker must also be evaluated in a wide range of disease state and control donors of different races and ethnicities to enhance the generalizability and effectiveness of liquid biopsy across different patient groups." Dr. Courtney Noah, Vice President of Scientific Affairs, BioIVT

"BioIVT is helping to overcome those challenges by using standardized sample collection and preservation procedures and providing researchers with reliable access to diverse donor cohorts," added Dr. Noah.

Dr. Noah will discuss these challenges, together with industry initiatives to create universal standards for liquid bio-banking, during her presentation entitled "Unlocking the Future of Liquid Biopsy Research." This session will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 25 in Exhibit Hall Theater 2.

BioIVT experts will also be available in booth #3540 to discuss the company's extensive portfolio of high-quality biospecimens and describe how samples can be customized and configured to meet specific research needs.

Additional information about BioIVT's biospecimen portfolio and the AACC conference can be found at https://info.bioivt.com/aacr-meeting-2023.