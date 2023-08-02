Pet ownership and care can support communication, wellbeing for people with aphasia

Notes Reviewers' Notes
Aug 2 2023Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM

Feathers, fins or fur, all pets can make us feel happier. Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that pet ownership and pet care can also support communication and wellbeing, especially for people with acquired language difficulties such as aphasia.

Partnering with Aphasia SA, researchers found that pets have a unique ability to improve communication among people with aphasia, a language difficulty after brain injury that can affect a person’s ability to talk, listen, and connect.

Currently, more than 140,000 Australians live with aphasia.

The study showed that pets can deliver notable improvements in people’s emotional and social wellbeing, from boosting their confidence in social situations, to providing them with company when they felt low.

UniSA student researcher, Charlotte Mitchard, says that while every person with aphasia presents differently, the condition often affects a person’s ability to speak, read, write, and understand others.

“Aphasia can have a big impact on a person’s life affecting how they connect and interact with others, as well as how they participate in the community,” Mitchard says.

“People with affected communication skills can feel quite isolated and alone. But a pet – whether it’s a dog, a cat, or even a fish – can give them greater purpose and companionship, which is especially valuable for people who feel isolated because of their condition.

“Pets are also a non-judgemental communication partner, offering friendship without expectations. In fact, one of the most common phrases we heard was ‘my pet doesn’t care if I can’t talk properly, they love me anyway’.”

Senior researcher and speech pathologist Professor Maria Kambanaros says the study presents a leaping point for other pet and health research in speech pathology.

The next phase of our study will examine how pet ownership can help people who are caring for those with aphasia. Beyond that, we’re also exploring the impact of pet ownership on the wellbeing of people with different acquired neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s Disease. We know pets have a positive impact on our lives. By exploring how speech pathologists can support this in therapy, we can promote a far better quality of life.”

Professor Maria Kambanaros, Senior Researcher and Speech Pathologist, UniSA

Pets Help Aphasia Patients Speak Again

Video Credit: University of South Australia

Source:

University of South Australia

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Opting for olive oil may reduce the risk of fatal dementia
The power of curiosity: How to use it to boost learning
Could brain age be used to measure disease stratification in Huntington's disease?
Bibliometric analysis reveals research trends connecting Alzheimer's disease and the gut microbiome
Study reveals new way to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease
Do probiotics supplements really make a difference during antibiotic treatment? Probably not, says research
Theta oscillations more prevalent in the brain when remembering events, study finds
Research reveals surprising genetic overlap between neurological and psychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Addressing research gaps: The UK's efforts to study lung cancer in never smokers