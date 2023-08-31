New insights into how lung cells detect influenza virus

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have discovered some new and surprising ways that viral RNA and influenza virus are detected by human lung cells, which has potential implications for treating people affected by such viruses.

Influenza viruses remain a major threat to human health and can cause severe symptoms in young, elderly, and immuno-compromised populations, leading to annual epidemics which endanger between 3 and 5 million people of severe illness and cause 290,000 to 650,000 deaths worldwide.

These viruses primarily target respiratory epithelial cells to replicate, where they cause cell damage and death. Scientists have become aware that these epithelial cells are not mere passive barriers, helpless to attack, but instead are vital in driving the antiviral immune response.

However, until now, our understanding of the mechanism underpinning that response has been very limited. Now, thanks to work performed by PhD student Coralie Guy, in the research team of Andrew Bowie, Professor of Innate Immunology in Trinity's School of Biochemistry and Immunology, some answers have arisen.

The team discovered that viral RNA and influenza viruses stimulate two different molecular pathways in which specific proteins set off chain reactions that result in two proteins called "gasdermin D" and "gasdermin E" being processed in such a way that they form membrane pores in the epithelial cells.

These pores allow the release of special agent "cytokines" charged with sparking the immune system into life, and also cause death of the cells which prevents the virus spreading.

Related Stories

To assess the importance of this finding, the team suppressed the formation of the gasdermin pores to see what would happen, and this resulted in increased replication of influenza viruses, underlining how important these gasdermins are in the antiviral response.

The research has just been published in the journal iScience. Speaking about the research and its implications, Professor Bowie, who is based in Trinity's Biomedical Sciences Institute, said:

"By forming an EU-wide network of scientists with different expertise in immunology and virology, we were able to ask some fundamental questions about how our bodies respond to RNA viruses such as influenza and SARS-CoV-2.

"We realized that very little was known about the initial response to viruses in those early moments when our lungs first encounter a virus. Through Coralie's work we were able to make some important discoveries that highlight previously unknown aspects of the immune response to influenza, which we will now build on to examine how relevant they are to other viral infections of the lung, such as SARS-CoV-2 and RSV."

Source:

Trinity College Dublin

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study evaluates differences in humoral immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in infants versus mothers
Does the anti-influenza vaccination protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection?
Comparative mortality rates of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in France before and after the COVID-19 pandemic
FOUR PAWS highlights World Zoonoses Day 2023 and outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
Mutational accessibility: A key driver of viral evolution
Preventing the next pandemic: swine influenza genomic surveillance essential, study shows
Novel multi-epitope subunit vaccine induces robust immune response against Epstein-Barr virus
How effective are seasonal vaccines in preventing influenza?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate shows safety, immunogenicity data across three dose levels