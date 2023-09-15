Klebsiella: Emerging multidrug-resistant and hypervirulent threats to health

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Members of the genus, Klebsiella, are becoming increasingly challenging to control due to the recent convergence of multidrug-resistant (MDR) and hypervirulent (hv) phenotypes in some species of concern to One Health.

This article provides an introduction to this bacterial genus in the hospital and other settings, update Klebsiella taxonomy, and comment on recent findings describing the prevalence of Klebsiella species in the food chain, a hitherto infrequently recognized ecologic niche. The paper also considers this bacterium in the context of the One Health paradigm and its importance to food safety and security.

Wall, K., et al. (2023) Klebsiella, a Hitherto Underappreciated Zoonotic Pathogen of Importance to One Health: A Short Review. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0016.

