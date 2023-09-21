Brain activity changes predict recovery from early PTSD symptoms

Reviewed Reviewed

After a traumatic experience, most people recover without incident, but some people - between 2% and 10%- develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition that can cause debilitating symptoms of anxiety due to emotional dysregulation. PTSD symptoms are present in up to 40% of trauma survivors in the acute aftermath of trauma, but full-blown PTSD develops in only a small subset of cases. Early identification of those at risk is critical for both early treatment and possible prevention.

A new study led by Israel Liberzon, MD, at Texas A&M University, aimed to do just that. The study appears in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, published by Elsevier.

Researchers have long understood that PTSD involves altered brain processing in areas associated with emotion processing and modulation, including the amygdala, insula, and prefrontal cortex. But, it has remained unclear when the PTSD-associated differences arise. In this work, the researchers collected brain scans from 104 survivors of trauma - usually a car accident - at 1, 6, and 14 months after the accident. By looking at brain activity so soon after the trauma, the researchers hoped to identify predictors of who would be more at risk or resilient to developing chronic PTSD.

Dr. Liberzon said of the findings, "In this largest-to-date, prospective study of early post-trauma survivors, greater activation in right inferior frontal gyrus, a region linked to cognitive control and emotional reappraisal, predicts better recovery from early PTSD symptoms. These findings highlight the key roles of cortical/cognitive regions in regulation of fear and in PTSD development."

Importantly, the researchers saw changes in the patients' brain activity change over time, reflecting an ongoing, perhaps pathological process.

Related Stories

Cameron Carter, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, said of the study, "These findings highlight the key role that the prefrontal cortex may play in conferring resilience to the harmful effects of trauma, through its function representing contextual information and regulating emotional responses."

Dr. Liberzon added, "Understanding brain circuits linked to the progression of PTSD from an acute to a chronic condition is critical for understanding its pathophysiology, and eventually for the development of mechanism-informed treatment. The results might also help clinicians to start identifying and treating early trauma survivors at greater risk of developing chronic PTSD a year after the traumatic event."

Source:

Elsevier

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood transfusion linked to increased risk of spontaneous brain hemorrhage
Neighborhood disadvantage associated with differences in microstructure of the brain's cortex
MRI innovation to unveil iron homeostasis in the human brain
Vocal learning, problem solving, and brain size may have evolved together, study suggests
New study maps the spread of brain changes in psychosis
Unhealthy pathobiome in the brain could cause some forms of Alzheimer's and related dementias
Study identifies a molecule that may be behind COVID-19 brain fog
Targeted use of ultrasound technology can lead to significant changes in brain function

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers develop a ground-breaking method to predict survival after severe brain injury