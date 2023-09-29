Stair climbing linked to reduced risk of heart disease, study finds

Reviewed Reviewed

Forget walking 10,000 steps a day. Taking at least 50 steps climbing stairs each day could significantly slash your risk of heart disease, according to a new study from Tulane University.

The study, published in Atherosclerosis, found that climbing more than five flights of stairs daily could reduce risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) along with coronary artery disease and stroke are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, especially among those unable to achieve the current physical activity recommendations. These findings highlight the potential advantages of stair climbing as a primary preventive measure for ASCVD in the general population."

Dr. Lu Qi, co-corresponding author, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine

Using UK Biobank data collected from 450,000 adults, the study calculated participants' susceptibility to cardiovascular disease based on family history, established risk factors and genetic risk factors and surveyed participants about their lifestyle habits and frequency of stair climbing. Median follow-up time was 12.5 years.

The study found that climbing more stairs daily especially reduced risk of cardiovascular disease in those who were less susceptible. However, Qi said the increased risk of heart disease in more susceptible people could be "effectively offset" by daily stair climbing.

Qi touted the public availability of stairs as a low-cost, accessible way to incorporate exercise into daily routines.

"This study provides novel evidence for the protective effects of stair climbing on the risk of ASCVD, particularly for individuals with multiple ASCVD risk factors," Qi said.

Source:

Tulane University

Journal reference:

Song, Z., et al. (2023). Daily stair climbing, disease susceptibility, and risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: A prospective cohort study. Atherosclerosis. doi.org/10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2023.117300.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New multi-polygenic scores boost coronary heart disease prediction accuracy
Chemotherapy drug could be repurposed to treat fatal heart failure, computer model suggests
Study sheds light on potential mechanism by which psoriasis increases cardiovascular risk
The importance of using the American Heart Association-recommended technique for blood pressure measurement
Men exposed to job stressors have twice the risk of heart disease
Researchers identifiy the genetic background of dilated cardiomyopathy
Insomnia's toll on the heart: study highlights cardiovascular event risks
Study finds mixed results for mobile health app in cardiac rehabilitation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study examines the benefit of adding yoga therapy as a complementary treatment for heart failure