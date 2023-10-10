Advancing neurotoxicity research with INTEGRA pipettes

INTEGRA Biosciences has awarded 31 EVOLVE manual pipettes, GRIPTIPS® pipette tips worth US $1000, and lab accessories to the bioanalytical company DNTOX as part of its recent ‘INTEGRA supports start-ups’ competition, which ran until April 2023.

The pipettes will greatly streamline the company’s neurotoxicological hazard assessments, helping to increase its testing capacity and advance research in this vital area.

DNTOX – based in Düsseldorf, Germany – specializes in chemical neurotoxicity testing and was founded in 2022 to assess the potential for environmental, pharmaceutical and dietary compounds to disturb the developing or adult human brain. The start-up’s neurotoxicity testing portfolio includes the proprietary Neurosphere Assay and AI software, which offer affordable and animal-free in vitro screening methods for assessing chemical neurotoxicity within only 5-6 weeks.

The young company is currently setting up its own independent laboratory space, and is planning to hire several additional employees in the near future, so had an urgent need for multiple new liquid handling instruments. It therefore applied to the ‘INTEGRA supports start-ups’ competition, and received 31 single and multichannel EVOLVE manual pipettes, GRIPTIPS pipette tips and lab accessories to allow accurate pipetting of volumes from 0.2 to 5000 μl.

The DNTOX team will use the pipettes for plating 2D and 3D cell models in 96 well plates and for performing immunocytochemical staining and washing protocols, with several single and multichannel instruments of different volumes allocated to each liquid handling step and user. This will help to avoid cross contamination and allow team members to work in parallel for greater testing throughput and time efficiency.