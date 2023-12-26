Common stomach bacteria may be linked to higher risk of Alzheimer's disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 26 2023McGill University

A common stomach bacteria found in two thirds of the world population may be linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, new research suggests.

The study, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, investigated whether a clinically apparent Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection increased the risk of Alzheimer's disease in people aged 50 and older. The prevalent infection can trigger indigestion, gastritis, ulcers, and even stomach cancer.

A team of McGill University researchers analyzed health data of over 4 million people in the United Kingdom aged 50 and above between 1988 and 2019. It found that people with symptomatic H. pylori infection had an 11% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia. While the cause of Alzheimer's disease is multifaceted, the findings build upon a growing body of evidence on the potential role of infections, particularly H. Pylori, in its development. The study opens avenues for future research, particularly exploring whether eradicating this bacterium could effectively prevent Alzheimer's disease in some people.

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people globally, with numbers expected to rise sharply as demographics shift, say researchers. "Given the global aging population, dementia numbers are expected to triple in the next 40 years. However, there remains a lack of effective treatment options for this disease," said Dr. Paul Brassard, the study's senior author and a Professor in McGill's Department of Medicine.

We hope the findings from this investigation will provide insight on the potential role of H. pylori in dementia in order to inform the development of prevention strategies, such as individualized eradication programs, to reduce infections at the population level."

Dr. Brassard, public health and preventive medicine physician, McGill University Health Centre

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Douros, A., et al. (2023). Clinically apparent Helicobacter pylori infection and the risk of incident Alzheimer’s disease: A population‐based nested case‐control study. Alzheimer’s & Dementia. doi.org/10.1002/alz.13561.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Trends in mortality from leading cancers from 2002 to 2019 for the 314 districts in England
Basal spot junctions: A new player in epithelial adhesion and hippo signaling
Feasting for immunity: Study highlights foods that bolster your body's defenses
New insights into the brain's control of eating speed
Study challenges link between proton pump inhibitors and kidney disease risk
Innovative adhesive gel offers revolutionary treatment for gastrointestinal leaks
Researchers identify 25 new genetic markers linked to peptic ulcers
Study: Risk of dying from cancer depends on where you live in England

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
MIT engineers develop 'vibing belly' pill to control appetite and curb obesity