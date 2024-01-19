AI scores breakthrough in anemia treatment with novel PHD inhibitor

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 19 2024InSilico Medicine

Clinical stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company InSilico Medicine ("InSilico"), today announced that the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, an ACS Publications journal focusing on critical studies about molecular structure and biological activity, has published the company's discovery of a novel PHD inhibitor for the treatment of anemia. The academic breakthrough is powered by Chemistry42, its proprietary generative chemistry platform consisting of more than 40 selected generative models.

As suggested in previous studies, the inhibition of prolyl hydroxylase domain enzymes (PHD) influences fundamental biological processes, including red blood cell production by regulating the Nobel prize-winning HIF-α pathway, thus indicating potential for the treatment of CKD-induced anemia.

Guided by a structure-based drug discovery (SBDD) strategy, Insilico's scientists gathered structure information on the PHD target and known molecules, and generated series of molecule candidates with the help of Chemistry42. Utilizing built-in filters covering drug-likeness, pharmacophore clues, synthesis evaluation and more, the AI-generated candidates were ranked and prioritized before a hit compound was produced for further optimization.

Thanks to Chemistry42, we had end-to-end assistance from molecule generation to hit compound selection. With the power of generative artificial intelligence, we could accelerate the drug discovery process without compromises in novelty or quality."

Xiaoyu Ding, computational chemist sharing first authorship

Afterward, several rounds of synthesis test optimization yielded lead compound 15, which demonstrated a favorable in vitro/in vivo ADMET profile, a clean safety profile, and promising PK properties in multiple species. Moreover, the compound was proven to alleviate anemia in a rat disease model, with relatively simple synthesis steps.

"Given that more than 10% of the global population suffers from CKD, Insilico's novel molecule could be a meaningful for further investigations and patients worldwide," said Jianyu Xu, the medicinal chemist who co-authored the paper. "After comprehensive research into PHD inhibitors already available on the market, we hope to develop a novel noncarboxylic acid molecule for better permeability and PK profiles."

Source:

InSilico Medicine

Journal reference:

Xu, J., et al. (2024). Discovery of Novel and Potent Prolyl Hydroxylase Domain-Containing Protein (PHD) Inhibitors for The Treatment of Anemia. Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. doi.org/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.3c01932.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals mangos attenuates potential against colon cancer
Ginseng's hidden gems: Rare ginsenosides emerge as potent players in the future of medicine
Pioneering Genomic Progress: An Interview with Rami Mehio, Illumina's Software and Informatics Expert
Gut microbiota: the new frontier in Alzheimer’s disease research and therapy
Study suggests gut phages may be involved in the development of asthma
AMIE AI system outshines doctors in simulated medical consultations
Machine learning paves the way for precision medicine in UTI treatments
Navigating the influencer landscape: The positive and negative effects of social media influencers on adolescents

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Alzheimer's disease found to have five distinct subtypes