Yoga may benefit individuals with back pain

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 21 2024Wiley

New research published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research suggests that the physical postures, breathing exercises, and mindfulness practices of yoga may benefit individuals with back pain.

In the study, 10 women with and 11 without chronic low back pain underwent an 8‐session yoga program over 4 weeks, with the first session conducted in a clinic and the rest delivered with a tele‐approach. Women with chronic low back pain experienced a significant decrease in pain intensity, as assessed through a 10-point visual analog scale (an average pain of 6.80 at the start, dropped to 3.30 after the sessions) and through a spine-related measure called the flexion–relaxation phenomenon, which is often absent or disrupted in people with low back pain (5.12 at the start versus 9.49 after the sessions).

The findings suggest yoga can positively impact the neuromuscular response during trunk flexion and pain perception in individuals with chronic low back pain.

It was interesting to show the role that yoga might play in the management of chronic back pain."

Prof. Alessandro de Sire, MD, corresponding author of the University of Catanzaro "Magna Graecia" and University Hospital "Renato Dulbecco" in Italy

The authors noted that further research is warranted to assess yoga's long‐term effects.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Marotta, N., et al. (2024) Impact of yoga asanas on flexion and relaxation phenomenon in women with chronic low back pain: Prophet model prospective study. Journal of Orthopaedic Research. doi.org/10.1002/jor.25790.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New approach to treating neuropathic pain offers the possibility of non-opioid pain relief for millions
Higher dietary niacin intake linked to lower COPD risk, study finds
Does Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY) practice reduce stress and increase well-being in practicing physicians?
Study warns of increased risks in heart patients using ED drugs with nitrates
Higher antioxidant intake linked to lower back pain risk in women, study finds
Low back pain? There’s good and bad news
Cellectricon’s expertise in pain research recognized by second EU research grant
What do we know about the mental health effects of chronic, slow-onset climate change?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Hydrogel with built-in antibiofilm and antioxidative functions promotes faster healing of infected chronic wounds