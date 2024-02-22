Ketamine variant shows promise in treating social impairments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 22 2024Osaka University

Well-being is important for everyone, especially when we feel lonely or isolated. Depression is a serious challenge for many people and finding an effective solution is key.

In a recent study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Osaka University used a mouse model of depression to reveal that one form of ketamine (a common anesthetic) in low doses can improve social impairments by restoring functioning in a specific brain region called the anterior insular cortex.

Ketamine is often used at low doses to treat depression, but its actions in the brain remain relatively unclear. Generally, ketamine refers to a mix of two different forms of ketamine: (S)-ketamine and (R)-ketamine. These two molecules are mirror isomers, or enantiomers-;they have the same molecular formula, but their three-dimensional forms are mirror images of one another. Although they usually occur as (S) and (R) pairs, they can also be separated into either (S)-ketamine or (R)-ketamine. Each is beneficial in treating depression, although their specific effects vary.

When the research team decided to test the effects of (S)-ketamine and (R)-ketamine on depression-like symptoms in mice, they first had to decide on an appropriate model. Given that depression and social impairments can be induced by long-term social isolation, they chose a chronic (at least 6 weeks) social isolation mouse model.

The researchers then used a method that allowed them to directly compare neuronal activation throughout the entire brains of mice treated with (S)-ketamine, (R)-ketamine, or saline (as a control) directly after behavioral tests.

"In this way, we were able to observe differences between (S)-ketamine and (R)-ketamine treatments in terms of neuronal activation across the whole brain, without having a predefined hypothesis," says lead author of the study Rei Yokoyama. "Notably, we found that chronic social isolation led to decreased neuronal activation in the anterior insular cortex-;a brain region that is important for emotional regulation-;during social contact, and that (R)-ketamine, but not (S)-ketamine, reversed this effect."

The researchers also found that mice treated with (R)-ketamine were better at recognizing unfamiliar versus familiar mice in a social memory test, indicating improved social cognition. Moreover, when neuronal activity was suppressed in the anterior insular cortex, the (R)-ketamine-induced improvements disappeared.

These findings highlight the importance of the anterior insular cortex for the positive effects of (R)-ketamine on social impairments, at least in mice. Together, our results indicate that (R)-ketamine may be better than (S)-ketamine for improving social cognition, and they suggest that this effect is dependent on restoring neuronal activation in the anterior insular cortex."

Hitoshi Hashimoto, senior author of the study

Given that the rates of social isolation and depression are increasing worldwide, these findings are very important. (R)-ketamine is a promising treatment for isolation-induced social impairments and may contribute to a better quality of life in people with associated disorders.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Yokoyama, R., et al. (2024). (R)-ketamine restores anterior insular cortex activity and cognitive deficits in social isolation-reared mice. Molecular Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1038/s41380-024-02419-6.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Supportive parenting and screen time link maternal depression to child self-control, research finds
Therapist-guided digital therapy reduces distress in people with long-term physical health conditions
Intravenous DMT shows promise in reducing depression symptoms, study reveals
Body temperature fluctuations tied to depression severity
Study highlights COVID-19's mental health toll on older adults with stroke history
Natural compound activates macrophages to fight resistant tuberculosis bacteria
Mild COVID linked to widespread sleep disturbances
Exercise is an effective treatment for depression, with walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training more effective than other exercises

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study highlights exercise as a powerful tool to fight depression