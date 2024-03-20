Risk factors for serious inflammatory conditions in IBD patients identified

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 20 2024Cedars-Sinai

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have identified risk factors that make inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients susceptible to developing serious conditions in other parts of their bodies.

The study is published in the journal Gastroenterology.

We found that being female, smoking, or having a history of surgeries to treat Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis puts patients more at risk for developing other serious inflammatory conditions."

Talin Haritunians, PhD, co-senior author of the study and associate professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai

"Genetic variations of IBD, as well as the location of the disease in the gastrointestinal tract, were also associated with developing debilitating extraintestinal manifestations of the disease affecting the eyes, joints, skin, liver and spine," Haritunians said.

The multi-center study involved over 12,000 subjects: the largest study of extraintestinal manifestations of IBD to date, according to investigators. The scientists looked at patients who had at least one of seven different conditions occurring outside the gut, including psoriasis, inflammation of the eye, and ankylosing spondylitis, a condition which can degrade the spine or hips.

Investigators also identified genetic, clinical and immunological factors associated with primary sclerosing cholangitis-;a condition which damages the liver-;and with painful peripheral arthritis that affects both the small and large joints of the body.

Related Stories

"These inflammatory manifestations outside the gut impact about 40% of our patients with IBD. The disorders can have a very significant effect on quality of life and, in some instances, are life-threatening. Our findings will help us identify those at risk of developing these related conditions," said Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD, the corresponding author of the study and director of Translational Research in the Cedars-Sinai F. Widjaja Inflammatory Bowel Disease Institute. 

McGovern expects the findings will also provide a guide to developing novel therapeutic treatments for the other disorders and may also address the underlying gut inflammation.

"Our clinical findings in this study shed light on the risk factors for morbidity associated with IBD. Our genetic findings highlight pathways that are targets for existing drugs or therapeutics in development. These discoveries are critical for developing more personalized approaches to the management of IBD and its various manifestations," said McGovern, who holds the Joshua L. and Lisa Z. Greer Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics and is the director of Precision Health at Cedars-Sinai.

Other Cedars-Sinai authors involved in the study include Michelle Khrom, Shishir Dube, Gregory J. Botwin, Shaohong Yang, Emebet Mengesha, Dalin Li, Takeo Naito, Nirupama N. Bonthala, Christina Ha, Gil Melmed, Shervin Rabizadeh, Gaurav Syal, Stephan R. Targan Eric Vasiliauskas and David Ziring. Other authors include Millie Long, Lori Robbins, Steven R. Brant, Judy Cho, Richard H. Duerr, John Rioux, Phil Schumm, Mark Silverberg, Ashwin N. Ananthakrishnan, William A. Faubion, Bana Jabri, Sergio A. Lira, Rodney D. Newberry, Robert S. Sandler, Ramnik J. Xavier, Subra Kugathasan, David Hercules and R. Balfour Sartor.

This research was supported in part by by the F. Widjaja Foundation Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute. The Cedars-Sinai MIRIAD IBD Biobank is supported by the F. Widjaja Foundation Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute, National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH/NIDDK) grants (P01 DK046763 and U01 DK062413), and The Leona M and Harry B Helmsley Charitable Trust (DPBM and SHARE Consortium).

Source:

Cedars-Sinai

Journal reference:

Khrom, M., et al. (2024). Comprehensive association analyses of extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease. Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2024.02.026.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Prenatal exposure to nicotine could increase risk of behavioral disorders in newborns, study finds
Menthol cigarette ban would likely lead to meaningful reduction in smoking rates
Understanding the genetic and cellular impact of smoking
New study shows dramatic health benefits of quitting smoking
AI model developed by SOPHiA GENETICS and UroCCR predicts post-operative outcomes in kidney cancer study
Smoking, drinking, and dietary habits linked to head and neck cancer risk, study finds
Smoking triggers red blood cell death, raising anemia and circulation concerns
ACMG releases new Points to Consider statement on the clinical utility of polygenic risk scores for embryo selection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
UCL study highlights misconceptions about vaping risks among English smokers