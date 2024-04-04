Discovery of a fundamental biological mechanism opens path for novel therapies

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 4 2024Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

The lab of Yongchao C. Ma, PhD, at Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago discovered a fundamental biological mechanism that could lead to new treatments for neurological diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and autism, as well as different cancers. The study was published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics.

Dr. Ma's team found that chemical modification of RNA (called RNA methylation) regulates mitochondrial function. Mitochondria is best known for generating energy in the cell. However, Dr. Ma explains, mitochondria does much more. It also acts as a signaling center that regulates broad biological processes within the cell. Dr. Ma's lab previously linked mitochondrial dysfunction to the development of SMA and autism, while other labs have implicated it in cancer pathogenesis.

Our finding establishes a critical link between RNA methylation, mitochondria and diseases that relate to mitochondrial dysfunction, which means that now we have potential for new treatments for many different disorders."

Dr. Yongchao C. Ma, Ph.D., senior author on the study

He holds the Children's Research Fund Endowed Professorship in Neurobiology at Lurie Children's and is Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Neurology, and Neuroscience at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Ma's lab found that RNA methylation regulates mitochondrial function by controlling production of key enzymes that are components of mitochondria. They demonstrated in a neural stem cell model and a mouse model that loss of RNA methylation significantly changed mitochondrial function in stem cells and neurons.

Related Stories

"We are very excited about this discovery and the promise of innovative treatments, which could involve developing modifiers of RNA methylation to rectify the mitochondrial defect," said Dr. Ma. "We are also honored to contribute significantly to the study of RNA methylation. There is exponential growth in this field, and we hope that our ongoing research on RNA methylation in the nervous system will bring new insights on brain development and neurological disorders."

Source:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Journal reference:

Kahl, M., et al. (2024). m6A RNA methylation regulates mitochondrial function. Human Molecular Genetics. doi.org/10.1093/hmg/ddae029.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research from NY highlights pollution as a key factor in rising cancer rates among youth
Unraveling gene regulation's role in pulmonary fibrosis
New screening tools boost early detection of language delays in children
Lurie Children's Hospital administers first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Illinois
Low vitamin D in children linked to higher atopic dermatitis risk, study finds
New malaria vaccine strain shows promise in preclinical trials
Eating fish during pregnancy doesn't shape kids' heart health, study finds
Study identifies brain energy metabolism dysfunction in neuropsychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Space travel alters human vascular cell function, study finds