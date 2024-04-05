Researchers develop handheld device for rapid bacterial detection

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 5 2024Osaka Metropolitan University

Hear the words E. coli or salmonella and food poisoning comes to mind. Rapid detection of such bacteria is crucial in preventing outbreaks of foodborne illness. While the usual practice is to take food samples to a laboratory to see the type and quantity of bacteria that forms in a petri dish over a span of days, an Osaka Metropolitan University research team has created a handheld device for quick on-site detection.

Led by Professor Hiroshi Shiigi of the Graduate School of Engineering, the team experimented with a biosensor that can simultaneously detect multiple disease-causing bacterial species within an hour.

The palm-sized device for detection can be linked to a smartphone app to easily check bacterial contamination levels."

Professor Hiroshi Shiigi, Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka Metropolitan University

His team synthesized organic metallic nanohybrids of gold and copper that do not interfere with each other, so that electrochemical signals can be distinguished on the same screen-printed electrode chip of the biosensor. These organic−inorganic hybrids are made up of conductive polymers and metal nanoparticles. The antibody for the specific target bacteria was then introduced into these nanohybrids to serve as electrochemical labels.

Results confirmed that the synthesized nanohybrids functioned as efficient electrochemical labels, enabling the simultaneous detection and quantification of multiple bacteria in less than an hour.

"This technique enables rapid determination of the presence or absence of harmful bacteria prior to shipment of food and pharmaceutical products, thereby helping to quickly ensure safety at the manufacturing site," Professor Shiigi said.

The team aims to develop new organic metallic nanohybrids to simultaneously detect even more bacterial species.

The findings were published in Analytical Chemistry.

 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Itagaki, S., et al. (2024). Simultaneous Electrochemical Detection of Multiple Bacterial Species Using Metal–Organic Nanohybrids. Analytical Chemistry. doi.org/10.1021/acs.analchem.3c04587.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Generative AI revolutionizes antibiotic development against resistant pathogens
How gut microbiome influences obesity onset differently in men and women
Study reveals skin bacteria removal boosts brain attention signals
Study unveils link between oral bacteria and pancreatic cancer development in mice
Study links pneumonia transmission in seniors to contact with young children
Groundbreaking study finds link between common bacteria and stomach cancer
Study reveals strategy for promoting selective inhibition of multidrug-resistant bacteria
Researchers develop a novel sensor for the detection of bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Boosting butyrate-producing gut bacteria lowers hospitalization rates for infections