Study finds lower cancer risk with alcohol abstinence and rehabilitation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Centre for Addiction and Mental HealthJun 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study conducted by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Bordeaux University Hospital, France, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has found that individuals with alcohol dependence who undergo rehabilitation or maintain abstinence experience significantly lower risks of developing alcohol-associated cancers. The article, entitled Alcohol rehabilitation and cancer risk: a nationwide hospital cohort study in France was published today in Lancet Public Health. It is the largest of its kind to provide evidence linking reduced or ceased alcohol consumption with a decreased risk of all alcohol-attributable cancers, including liver and throat cancers.

The nationwide retrospective cohort study analyzed data from more than 24 million French people, all adults residing in mainland France who were discharged from hospital between 2018 and 2021. The researchers found that approximately 6.3 percent of men and 1.6 percent of women had alcohol dependence, which was strongly associated with alcohol-related cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as oral, pharyngeal, laryngeal, esophageal, and colorectal cancers, in both sexes. However, they also found that that rehabilitation treatment or a history of abstinence was associated with significantly lower risks compared to alcohol dependence without rehabilitation or abstinence. This underscores the effectiveness of treatment strategies in combating cancer risks linked to alcohol dependence.

The research team was surprised at the size of the treatment intervention effect in this study. We know that alcohol dependence treatment is effective but the fact that alcohol dependence is a recurring chronic disease often makes us forget that even with relapses, periods of abstinence markedly lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases." 

 Dr. Jürgen Rehm, Senior Scientist at the Institute for Mental Health Policy Research at CAMH and study senior author

"From a public health standpoint, our research highlights a troubling neglect of alcohol dependence compared to other health issues in both research and policy priorities," added article lead author Dr. Michaël Schwarzinger, Department of Prevention, Bordeaux University Hospital. "Consequently, alcohol dependence continues to be a silent, dreadful epidemic in countries like France, especially given that the average annual level of adult alcohol consumption per capita in that country is over twice the global average."

"We know that the most effective strategy to reduce the overall burden of harms caused by alcohol, including cancer, lies in population-level policies-;measures such as increasing alcohol taxes, reducing alcohol availability, and banning or restricting marketing," said Dr. Carina Ferreira-Borges, Regional Adviser for Alcohol, Illicit drugs, and Prison health at the WHO Regional Office for Europe. "However, this study underscores that health systems' response is also crucial to lower the risk of alcohol-attributable cancers. By increasing accessibility to interventions for alcohol rehabilitation and abstinence in healthcare settings countries could do more to protect their populations from preventable cancers. Therefore, we call for more investment in rehabilitation and treatment services for alcohol use disorders in France and other countries of the WHO European Region."

Related Stories

Dr. Leslie Buckley, CAMH's Chief of Addictions, emphasized the importance of these findings:

"In Canada, hospital admissions for alcohol-attributable conditions out-number those for myocardial infarction, and many people face barriers to evidence-based treatment due to stigma and challenges in accessing in-person care. Innovations such as virtual treatment can overcome these challenges by offering flexible and cost-effective solutions. At CAMH, we're conducting research on fully-virtual day programs which show promise, replicating traditional rehabilitation intensity without the need for physical infrastructure, thereby reducing wait times and making treatment more accessible.

Given the imminent increase to alcohol availability in Ontario, it's essential to consider how we could make treatment more accessible. Increased alcohol availability is likely to lead to higher consumption, and accessible virtual treatment programs could address this by providing crucial care to those in need."

This research was financially supported by the European Union's EU4Health program.

Source:

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Journal reference:

Hill, C., (2024) Alcohol in France: room for improvement. The Lancet Public Health. doi.org/10.1016/S2468-2667(24)00124-5.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alcohol plus cabin pressure at higher altitude may threaten sleeping plane passengers' heart health
Study reveals decrease in alcohol use among young adults during COVID-19
Personal choices drive young adults' alcohol abstinence with cannabis as a common substitute
UC San Diego researchers discover genetic connections to alcohol consumption
Screening for alcohol use disorder gets a diagnostic accuracy check-up
Flight risk: Alcohol and cabin hypoxia disrupts sleep quality and impacts heart health
Short-term alcohol abstinence worsens gut health in alcohol use disorder patients
Wegovy and Ozempic linked to reduced incidence and recurrence of alcohol abuse or dependence, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
WHO report highlights global burden of alcohol and drug-related deaths