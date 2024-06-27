Infectious disease expert reveals airplane health risks and precautions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
New York Institute of Technology, New York TechJun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The TSA just reported an all-time high for the number of airline travelers screened, and major U.S. airlines expect to transport 271 million passengers this summer, a 6.3 percent increase from last year.

Now, board-certified infectious disease physician Carl Abraham, M.D., assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM), arms passengers with valuable information to stay healthy at 35,000 feet.

Abraham, a practicing physician and faculty member at the medical school's Arkansas location, notes that some people may actually be surprised about the risk of germ spread on most airplanes.

Commercial airplanes contain high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter systems, which exchange the air rapidly. In general, the risk of spreading an airborne pathogen is lower in an airplane than other indoor, public settings. However, some studies suggest that sitting within two rows of an infected passenger does increase the risk of acquiring an airborne infection."

Carl Abraham, Assistant Professor, College of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute of Technology

Given this, Abraham urges anyone with a possible respiratory tract infection to wear an N95 mask, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

"Disinfecting touched objects, like seatbelts or trays, won't hurt, although airlines are supposed to make sure areas are cleaned thoroughly between flights," says Abraham.

Related Stories

But the real hotspot might be the airplane lavatory. Here, transmission can occur either by coming into contact with surfaces contaminated by bacteria or by inhaling air contaminated with certain viruses-;like influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and measles-;after being used by a contagious passenger. Transmission of norovirus, the common cause of diarrheal outbreaks on cruise ships, has also been reported.

"In general, the surfaces of public restrooms are frequently contaminated with fecal flora, bacteria found in stool. Airplane restrooms that are shared between passengers are no exception," says Abraham. "And, although airlines clean the lavatory between flights, their use during the flight results in contamination of the toilet, sink handles, door handles-;inside and outside, and especially the floors. Bacteria from the bathroom can also track into the cabin on the bottom of our shoes."

To avoid coming into contact with these germs, he advises passengers to open and close lavatory door handles with a sanitizing wipe, use toilet seat covers, and close the lid before flushing.

"Importantly, everyone should always wash their hands or practice some form of hand hygiene before putting clothes back in place and before and after eating," says Abraham.

Source:

New York Institute of Technology, New York Tech

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows gut bacteria's role in mental resilience and reduced anxiety
Discovery of antibiotic lolamicin that targets deadly bacteria without harming gut microbiome
Angiotensin receptor blockers found to lower epilepsy risk, new study reveals
Breathing New Life into Diagnostics: Plasmion's SICRIT® Technology
Precision-guided treatment boosts outcomes in children with high-risk cancers
Less healthy intestinal flora could increase the risk of serious infection
Could edible robots be the future of food and medicine?
Dietary fiber promotes beneficial conversion of tryptophan by gut bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Healthy gut bacteria linked to fewer infection-related hospitalizations, study finds